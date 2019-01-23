A Castleton man, who was already serving 5 to 25 years for having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl in 2015, was sentenced Tuesday to 3 to 10 years in prison for another sexual incident with the same child.
While the second sentence for Alfred Harper, 35, will be served at the same time, attorney Christopher Davis, who represented Harper, said the new sentence will add about a year to Harper’s minimum sentence.
In March 2015, Harper was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on felony counts of sexual assault on someone younger than 16 and lewd-and-lascivious conduct with a child.
Harper reached a plea agreement with the state in December 2017 to plead guilty to the sexual assault charge. The state agreed to dismiss the lewd-and-lascivious conduct charge.
Harper was sentenced in April to serve 5 to 25 years in jail.
For the more recent charge, Harper was arraigned in February in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
On Monday, Harper was scheduled to plead guilty to the charge, but because there was an agreement in place between Harper’s attorney and the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office, Harper was sentenced as well.
When a defendant is convicted of a felony, the Vermont Department of Corrections is often tasked to create a pre-sentence report before the sentence.
Ian Sullivan, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, told Judge Thomas Zonay the victim and her family were not in the courtroom on Tuesday and there was no indication they wanted to address the court.
Harper was charged in March 2015 based on an incident that took place in February 2015. The victim’s mother told police she became suspicious of Harper after finding pornography on the girl’s tablet.
The mother said she contacted Harper with texts from the girl’s phone. She told police Harper would not specify what had happened between him and the child, but he wrote, “I know it’s wrong and will never happen again I promise on everything I love.”
When police interviewed the girl, she told them about a number of sexual encounters with Harper.
Harper told police he had touched the girl but said the girl had exaggerated their encounters.
The more recent charge was based on a separate incident in which Harper had the girl touch him.
Davis told Zonay that about a year after police began investigating Harper in March 2015, other information came forward, but the police investigation into the new matters was put on hold until the resolution of the case that was ongoing at the time.
“I know that in speaking with Mr. Harper, it’s been his desire to be able to move forward, to begin to initiate with treatment which couldn’t happen while this case was pending,” he said.
Harper read a letter to the victim and her family although they were not in the room.
“I would like to apologize to (the girl) and to anyone that I’ve caused pain and suffering. I was raised better than that. On the rare occasions I drank myself to inebriation, I may have done some inexcusable things that a sober man wouldn’t have done,” he said.
Zonay told Harper his crimes were “terrible,” but said he hoped Harper would learn from his time in prison not to repeat his mistakes. He pointed out that Harper would be under the supervision of the Vermont Department of Corrections for 25 years.
Harper’s conviction will require him to be placed on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry.
Harper has been held without bail since his arrest in March 2015.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.