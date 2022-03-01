CASTLETON — The town is buying the Village School.
Voters at town meeting approved measures to close the Castleton Village School and have the town buy it from the school district for $1.
Castleton approved all monetary items on the ballot, according to Town Clerk Nedra Boutwell, but rejected a measure to allow retail marijuana sales. The latter proposal failed by a vote of 351-306.
Voters ousted Select Board member Michael Holden in favor of challenger Mary Lee Harris while returning board member James Leamy to the board. Leamy led the three-way race for the two one-year seats with 418 votes followed by Harris with 386 while Holden trailed with 286.
