CASTLETON — Local police are investigating what they believe is a credible threat of violence made by Castleton University nursing instructor Melissa Gorton toward other members of the nursing department and specific people.
By Wednesday, Gorton had not been located, but police said they didn’t believe there was any threat to students at the campus.
Dennis Proulx, dean of students, said the campus community was notified there was a potential threat because officials wanted people to feel a sense of trust in administrators, not because there was a danger to students or the need to adjust the university’s operations.
“Since there was no imminent threat, there was never a ‘shelter in place’ order, there was never a lockdown. (The alert) simply was the quickest and easiest and the appropriate means in which to get the message out,” he said.
He said at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, administrators were given a message to review.
“We felt it was credible. We felt it was from our professor of nursing, Melissa Gorton, threatening individuals on campus,” he said.
Peter Mantello, police chief for the town of Castleton, said the threats were recorded. He said he hadn’t heard them yet, but said he was told the messages named five people.
Proulx, chairman of the university’s emergency management team, said his colleagues met and decided the campus needed to be notified of the “potential threat.”
The Castleton Spartan, the student-run university newspaper, posted the notification from Castleton University’s Director of Public Safety Keith Molinari, to its Facebook page.
The notification alleged Gorton “made targeted threats of violence against members of the campus community.” The notice asked anyone who saw Gorton to call 911.
Zachary Gebo, a senior at Castleton, said Wednesday his girlfriend is a nursing student and she was “fairly concerned.”
Student Jonathan Tkac said he doesn’t know Gorton. He said it wasn’t until mid-afternoon that he even heard about the alert.
“Students were a little bit more anxious, but I wasn’t really looking for it at that time, and then I got told by a friend of mine who did have a class in the nursing building that there were cops at the end of the hallways,” he said.
Yuchen “Charlie” Zhao, said she felt “very comfortable and always very, very safe” all day.
“Even though I saw the news, and my friends also saw the news, and we even talked about it, still, no one feels very freaked out or panicked,” she said.
Castleton’s police department is leading the investigation with support from Vermont State Police.
Mantello said he had been out of town but was able to get back and meet with university staff by around 1 p.m.
He described Gorton as adjunct faculty who made some threats to a person she knew. That person, in turn, reported the threats to the university.
“There may be some mental health issues involved. We’re not 100% sure but we think there might be,” Mantello said.
Mantello said Gorton does not live in Vermont.
Proulx said Gorton was still an employee of the university as of about 3:30 p.m., but Mantello said he had been told she had been suspended with pay. Proulx said Gorton is one of about eight nursing professors.
Proulx said there had not been similar incidents with Gorton to his knowledge.
Proulx said he understood some people who have experienced traumatic events may find it challenging to respond to the incident. Castleton University has a wellness center but Proulx said there are no special mental health sessions or trauma counseling scheduled.
“If we were to hear or see or get evidence that that’s needed we certainly would bring that in,” he said.
According to Proulx, no classes or events were cancelled or delayed Wednesday and he was not aware of any changes to the campus’ schedule planned for Thursday.
