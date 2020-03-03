CASTLETON — Castleton voters have approved a budget of $3,481,269.
All other articles but one passed.
Article 57, which proposed that the town withdraw from the Rutland County Solid Waste district in favor of the Solid Waste Alliance Communities, failed by a vote of 596 to 506.
One new article approved by voters was Article 19, which allocated $5,996 for the creation of a Community Development and Economic Revitalization committee tasked with attracting new businesses and residents.
In the town Select Board races, incumbent Richard “Dick” Combs defeated Joe Bruno for a three-year seat by a vote of 690 to 445.
Incumbents Joe Mark and Jim Leamy received 691 votes each to best challenger Rob Steele who received 523 votes in a race for two one-year seats.
— Jim Sabataso
