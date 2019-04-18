An email sent to Castleton University students on Thursday said law-enforcement officers have contacted Melissa Gorton and confirmed there was no imminent threat at the university.
The statement, printed by the student-run newspaper, the Castleton Spartan, does not name Gorton.
Signed by Keith Molinari, director of public safety at Castleton University, the notice said contact has been made with “the individual.”
Molinari said police confirmed there is no imminent threat to community members and campus at this time.
The notice said there is an “active, ongoing investigation into the alleged threats of violence against targeted members of the Castleton community that were reported to Castleton University officials (Wednesday.)”
Molinari said the “individual” is not allowed on campus and advised students to call 911 or the public safety office at 468-1215 is she is seen on the college grounds.
While Thursday's notice only refers to her as the “individual,” a notification sent to students identified Melissa Gorton, who teaches nursing at Castleton, as the woman who made the threats.
Classes, activities and athletic events will be held as scheduled.
