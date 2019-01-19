The Town of Castleton has prepared the community room at the fire department as a warming center that will be open until midnight tonight. The address of the warming center is 273 Route 30 North, Castleton, VT 05735.
There will be food and beverages available as well as some cots and blankets from the American Red Cross. For questions please call Town Manager Michael Jones at (802) 779-8393 or the fire department non-emergency line at (802) 468-5066
