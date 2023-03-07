CASTLETON — It was a busy Town Meeting Day for voters.
According to unofficial results reported Tuesday by Town Clerk Nedra Boutwell, select board incumbents Jim Leamy and Mary Lee Harris were reelected to one-year seats on the board with Leamy getting 436 votes and Harris getting 455 votes, beating Yvonne DeLance, who got 336.
For the third time, voters shot down an article asking if they’d allow retail cannabis sales to occur in town. The vote was 401 “no” votes to 335 “yes” votes.
Article 36, asking whether voters would appropriate $90,519 for the maintenance and upkeep of the former Castleton Village School passed 510-249.
DeLance came to town in 1978 having been from North Clarendon. After graduating from Rutland High School, she worked in local stores before becoming a stay-at-home-mother and raising three children. She did a lot of volunteer work with the local Girl Scouts then went on to get a degree in accounting. She worked for Central Vermont Public Service then for Green Mountain Power when the two companies merged. She wanted to run for the board because she has the time and feels her experience makes her an excellent listener.
Harris grew up in the area and came to town in 1964 with her husband to run a dairy farm. She’s still on the farm, which is run by her son. She went back to school in the late 1980s to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Castleton State College and would go on to be a bookkeeper, secretary and business manager at a law firm. She was also a sales manager and ran her own yarn shop. She was on the school board for three years in the 1970s, is vice president of the cemetery association in Poultney, vice president of the American Legion Auxiliary, a Lion’s Club member, and keeps financial records for the American Legion in Castleton.
She originally ran for the board to promote greater transparency. She opposes the Sand Hill Road project but has recused herself from discussions around it since she lives near it. She was also not in favor of the former Castleton Village School’s operating budget being a separate ballot article.
Leamy is from the area and has lived in town for many years. He’s been on and off the board for about 17 years in total and has spent many decades as the town health officer. He taught history and civics at Rutland Junior-Senior High School and is partly retired. He went into town government out of a sense of civic duty, he said, and had an interest in the town’s economic development.
Leamy supports the Sand Hill Road project. He also supports the sale of the former Castleton Village School but only if the deal allows for town recreation.
The Castleton Village School property formerly belonged to the Slate Valley Unified Union School District, but at last year's Town Meeting Day it was donated to the towns of Castleton and Hubbardton for $1 after their respective voters approved the transfer. The towns formed a joint committee, which met over the course of 2022 to figure out options for the building. At one point a local day care provider was going to either buy or lease it, and leave room for other uses, but the deal fell through. Castleton has it listed for sale and is working on buying Hubbardton out of its 11% share in the building but all of that is ongoing.
This was the third time voters were asked whether they’d allow retail cannabis sales in town. Janet Currie had asked the select board to put it on the ballot for this Town Meeting Day, but it refused, requiring her to obtain signatures for a petition, which she did.
In Vermont, non-retail cannabis businesses are allowed to operate without a town vote, but for retail sales to be permitted town voters must approve.
Several retail cannabis stores have opened in the area since they were allowed to begin doing so last fall.
Castleton voters first said “no” to retail sales by a 306-351 vote, while a revote in April saw the measure fail by 15 votes.
Currie said she will still open Vermont Cannabis Products in Castleton on Route 30 but for now it will be a wholesale, manufacturing and cultivation business without the retail element.
She said she’d look for another opportunity to have the issue revoted, but had no firm plans at the moment.
