CASTLETON — The town has joined Hubbardton and Fair Haven in opposing the use of an herbicide in Lake Bomoseen to control milfoil.
The Select Board voted unanimously on Monday to draft a letter and send it to the Department of Environmental Conservation saying it’s against the use of ProcellaCOR in the lake, and for the department and the Lake Bomoseen Association to find other ways of controlling milfoil besides herbicides or pesticides.
There was little discussion on the matter Monday, as the board has heard extensively from the public over the course of the past several weeks.
Earlier this year, the Lake Bomoseen Association filed an application with the Department of Environmental Conservation for a permit to use ProcellaCOR in the lake to control the amount of Eurasian milfoil, an invasive plant. The lake association has argued the growth of milfoil on the lake has become a large problem and that the herbicide is one of many tools needed to treat it. Opponents of the herbicide say that it will cause more harm than good and that other options are better.
The debate has sparked numerous online posts, protests, letters to the editor, and discussions at public meetings. One of the more recent gatherings was a special meeting of the Castleton Select Board, held in late April at Castleton University, which drew upwards of 150 people nearly all of whom opposed use of the herbicide.
“We’re disappointed to learn about it, obviously,” said Tom Gilbert, interim vice president of the Lake Bomoseen Association, on Tuesday. “We still feel that milfoil is a problem on the lake and we’re disappointed that the board decided they didn’t want to see this as a viable option. So we’re going to continue to engage with our community and find the best way to manage the issue.”
People have repeatedly asked the lake association to withdraw its permit application. The Town of Hubbardton was at one time a co-signer on said application, but voted to withdraw its name earlier this year.
The Department of Environmental Conservation is expected to release a draft decision on the permit sometime in the coming months. The draft will be open to a 30-day public comment period should someone request it within 14 days of the draft being issued, according to the department’s website. The application can be viewed online at bit.ly/0317App.
“In terms of pulling the permit, I think that’s something the LBA will consider over the course of the summer,” said Gilbert. “I think what we’re going to do is, over the course of the summer, really check the pulse of our membership, because we still have a number of people that have emailed us voicing support for this, so what we need to do is really get the temperature of our membership to see what the next steps are.”
Anyone can join the Lake Bomoseen Association, Gilbert said. Last year it had over 200 members. This year it’s around 170 with another 130 Friends of the LBA.
The group is currently drafting a survey to send out to members, according to Gilbert. It’s also been working on answering some of the Department of Environmental Conservation's questions about the permit application.
Gilbert said an official statement would be going out to lake association members on Tuesday.
“We are disappointed to learn that Castleton select board has requested the LBA take the option of exploring the use of ProcellaCOR EC as a part of a comprehensive milfoil mitigation option off the table,” it reads. “Prevalent in over 600 acres, Eurasian Water Millfoil is a significant problem on the lake. Milfoil is seen as bothersome by most LBA members and they are looking for better management options. The LBA believes that ProcellaCOR EC should remain an option based on its favorable safety and efficacy profile. We look forward to continuing our engagement with the community to find the best way to manage the milfoil issue.”
The association claims ProcellaCOR is safe and effective, though a number of experts teaching at Castleton University disagreed with that assessment at the meeting in April.
Sam Drazin, interim president of the Lake Bomoseen Association, echoed Gilbert’s statements and reiterated that no decision has been made by the association to use ProcellaCOR or any other herbicide.
“If we get the permit there’s a greater conversation that needs to happen,” he said. “There would have to be a huge fundraising undertaking in order to have the funds to do this which we do not currently have.”
According to Gilbert, the lake association believes the cost of ProcellaCOR would be $1,200 per acre, so treating the 600 acres it has identified as problem areas would cost around $750,000. This would be done over the course of three years, depending on what the state allows in terms of treatment. Future treatments would depend on how much regrowth there is.
While the application to the department cost $500, it required a milfoil survey which cost $20,000 to complete, according to Gilbert.
