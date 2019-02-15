CASTLETON — Castleton University is home to more than 2,100 Spartans. Among them are two snow angels who managed to save the life of a wounded skier with some quick thinking and emergency medical knowledge.
On Superbowl Sunday, the Spartans skiers were going head to head with the Babson Beavers. Castleton junior Kylie Mackie and senior Linn Ljungemo had just finished their first giant slalom runs late in the morning.
“It started out like a very normal day would. The weather was a little iffy, but we tried not to think too much about that,” Ljungemo said.
Mackie and Ljungemo served as gatekeepers for the men’s team. In the first round, Castleton’s Paul Rechberger and Logan Mackie made the Top 5 before Babson freshman Victor Wiacek, a longtime friend of Mackie’s, took his place at the gate.
“It was a normal gatekeeping day,” Mackie said. “I had my coffee and my cup of fruit ... we saw Victor coming ... he kind of just fell. It looked like nothing.”
But Wiacek’s ski popped off halfway down the run, and his momentum brought him over the ski, causing the sharp edge to slice deep into the outside of his left thigh.
“We thought nothing of it (at first), and then we heard screaming,” Mackie said. “My dad was screaming for a tourniquet.”
Wiacek said he remembers every minute of the crash, and didn’t immediately realize he was injured.
“My boot popped out, and the ski glided a few yards ahead of me and came to a stop on its side,” Wiacek said. “My body was out of balance, and I was on one ski, so it carried me over it.”
Wiacek said he slid straight into the arms of his childhood ski coach, Kurt Mackie, Kylie’s father.
But what was once a happy smile from a friend he hadn’t seen in years quickly turned to horror, and Wiacek realized what had felt like a graze was a slice straight through his leg, almost reaching his femur.
“Then I saw blood all over the snow,” Wiacek said.
Mackie said her father immediately put pressure on the wound, while Kylie Mackie and Ljungemo, both certified emergency medical responders through Castleton’s E-Care class, raced to Wiacek’s aid.
Mackie said she had a windbreaker on under her jacket, which she ripped off and immediately tied around Wiacek’s thigh as a tourniquet.
“Then another coach handed me a belt, which I used as a second tourniquet,” Ljungemo said. “Then we just tried to calm Victor and make sure he was still with us.”
Wiacek said the UConn ski coach, Bruce Diamond, later came over with a real tourniquet. Wiecek said his vision was beginning to darken, his fingers were tingling, and his heartbeat pounded in his head.
“I didn’t know how many moments of consciousness I had left,” Wiacek said. “People started jumping on me, surrounding me, somewhat successfully containing the bleeding ... I felt helpless ... I had this knowledge that every one of these passing seconds could be my last.”
Mackie said she acted instinctively and doesn’t remember exactly what happened, but the three responded to one another with their eyes as they darted around Wiacek’s body, trading responsibilities.
“In that moment, we knew we needed to just stop the bleeding,” Mackie said. “I would see a flash of blood, and I’d feel tears coming, and I’d freak out and look at Linn ... but then I’d snap out of it.”
“There was no room for us to panic or be emotional,” Ljungemo said.
The worst part, Mackie said, was when Wiacek asked whether the wound was life-threatening, and for the women to tell his family he loved them in the event he didn’t survive. But Wiacek was quickly rushed by ambulance from Queensbury to Saratoga Hospital, a last-minute decision, where Wiacek said he received four units of blood before he was transported to Albany Medical Center.
“The minute they gave me blood, it was like night and day,” Wiacek said. “Like a psychedelic experience — I was filled with vitality. Good spirits right away.”
Neither Ljungemo nor Mackie said they think of themselves as heroes, though Deanna Tyson, associate dean of athletics and recreation, said Wiacek’s doctor credited the two women with saving Wiacek’s life.
“The actions that were taken by Kylie and Linn can be described as nothing but heroic,” Tyson said. “These two young women are not just incredible student-athletes but are a part of our Castleton community who were courageous and selfless in a time of desperate need. We are proud that they are part of our Spartan family.”
“I’m overwhelmingly grateful, above all else,” Wiacek said. “I have a newfound appreciation for all the people in my life.”
Wiacek said his staples were removed Tuesday, and he hopes and be skiing by next season, if not the end of this one.
When he returns to Babson on Sunday, he’ll continue developing a new product inspired by his injury: a line of cut-proof clothing for skiers and other winter sports such as speed skating.
“The same exact thing happened to me 3 years ago,” Wiacek said. “A 3-inch cut. ... There’s a huge necessity for it, and none of the big companies want to take it on.”
Though neither of the women plan to go into the medical field anytime soon, both were grateful that they were taught what to do.
“I’ll definitely make sure my certification is always up-to-date because it’s so important,” Ljungemo said.
