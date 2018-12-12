CASTLETON — The town is in the midst of a legal dispute with the Lee Lodge #30 Free and Accepted Masons over the ownership of a stretch of land that could prevent the town from selling the "old fire station."
On Oct. 25, a complaint and a summons was filed on behalf of the town regarding the unused building located at 39 Elm St. in Castleton, which was deeded to the town on Sept. 12, 1947, according to the documents.
“In 1985 or 1986,” Castleton asked the Lee Lodge if they would be willing to “convey a strip of land approximately four feet in width” that runs the length of the boundary line of the property to them, and the hand-off was allegedly certified in a deed dated Oct. 8, 1986, and recorded on Oct. 20, 1986, documents showed.
The town hired Courcelle Surveying Company to survey the lands at 39 Elm St., the “old fire station,” in preparation for selling the property. The survey was completed on Nov. 20, 2014, and identifies the boundary lines of town property, documents said.
But the Lee Lodge has asserted that the “so-called 'Courcelle Survey'” is “wrong,” and began their fight to prevent the property from being sold, filing two separate liens in 2018.
The first lien for $250,000, filed Feb. 1, asserts that there was a breach of contract dated June 5, 1986, “in which the town would agree to plow the parking area,” according to the notice of lien filed by Lodge representative Graham Trudo.
The lodge filed a second lien on June 28 for the same amount regarding “a dispute over the scope of work,” and called for a new survey to be done.
In response, the town sought to restate their ownership of the “old fire station” and reaffirm that the Lee Lodge #30 Free and Accepted Masons of Castleton not have any current claim or assert any future claim to the property at 39 Elm St., as well as the ability to determine judgment for damages from preventing the town from selling the property by establishing the two liens.
On Nov. 30, Lee Lodge responded by saying that the 4-foot boundary belonged to the Lee Lodge, that the Courcelle survey was incorrect: 100 feet of land and 4 feet of extra land along Elm Street was recorded as having been sold or conveyed to the town, when the Courcelle Survey conducted in 2014 only showed the property covering 100.19 feet.
The Lee Lodge #30 then asked for a court order to stop the sale of the “old fire station at 39 Elm Street” until the property dispute could be straightened out.
In an interview on Friday, Town Manager Mike Jones said he wasn't sure when any additional information would be available to the public regarding the acquisition of the property and gave “no comment” when asked whether the public had the right to know about the town's attempt to sue to acquire the property.
Town legal counsel Lois V. Baldwin, of Vandenburg Law Office LLC, also offered “no comment” when asked about the status of the legal dispute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.