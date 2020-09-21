CASTLETON — A new master’s program at Castleton University aims to help address the statewide nursing shortage.
Last week, CU announced the launch of a master of science in nursing beginning in the spring 2021 semester.
The program will have two concentrations: clinical nurse leader concentration and nurse educator.
The clinical nurse leader track is designed to prepare students for leadership positions in clinical settings.
The nurse educator track prepares graduates to train nurses in academic and clinical settings.
The MSN expands on the university’s current bachelor of science in nursing program, which features a four-year program as well as an accelerated, two-year post-licensure track for registered nurses who have earned an associate degree or diploma in nursing.
Angie Smith, assistant dean of the school of nursing at Castleton, said the new program is a response to the evolving complexities of the healthcare industry as well as the shortage of nurses nationwide.
“While CU is doing a great job providing qualified baccalaureate nurses to the community, the demands of healthcare have increased the need to prepare and employ clinical nurse leaders,” Smith said. “Due to increasing complexities in healthcare, several employers have reached out to CU to ask that we help prepare Vermont registered nurses to be clinical nurse leaders at the bedside.”
According to a report delivered to the Vermont Senate Committee on Health and Welfare last year, nurses are in high demand across the state. As of this spring, the report projects nearly 4,000 available nursing jobs statewide.
The report notes that the state’s aging demographics and declining workforce has had an adverse impact on healthcare providers’ ability to hire staff. Between 2007 and 2014, the number of new RN licenses dropped nearly 69%.
As the need for more nurses has risen, state healthcare providers have turned to traveling nurses.
The report found that the percentage of new RN licenses with out-of-state addresses has increased from 58% to 86% from fiscal year 2014 to fiscal year 2017.
However, that solution has added to providers’ bottom lines.
In FY2018, Vermont hospitals had an average traveling nurse annualized cost of $158,000 per nurse, which the report estimates was likely 50% to 75% more than an average full-time employee with benefits.
The report also shows that more than 80% of Vermont nursing homes used traveling nurses in FY2017 costing a total of $11.6 million, a 68% increase from FY2016 and a 145% increase from FY14.
“The number of nursing students that we graduate every year does not even come close to filling the number that we need nor the number that are retiring,” said Jill Markowski, assistant professor and school of nursing department chair at CU. “There’s a huge gap there.”
The report further states that Vermont has “an insufficient number of nurse educators.” Fewer faculty means that nursing education programs around the state accept fewer applicants.
In 2018, Vermont Technical College was able to accept only 62.5% of qualified applicants into its licensed practical nurse program.
The report characterizes this as a “significant bottleneck in Vermont’s nurse career pipeline.”
“In order for us to get nurses out there, we have to have nurse educators who can educate them in these programs and there’s a dramatic shortage in nurse educator talent pool,” Markowski said.
Castleton currently has almost 300 students enrolled in its nursing program, split between its main campus and satellite campus in Bennington, which it operates in partnership with Southwestern Vermont Health Care.
Markowski said she’s already had several students from the current graduating class express interest in pursing the MSN program.
The year-round degree program with courses offered in eight-week terms is completely online and can be completed in two years.
“It’s very manageable for the working person,” Markowski said.
Amy Martone, director of nursing excellence at Rutland Regional Medical Center, said the facility was “excited to learn about this new offering.”
“Rutland Regional Medical Center has benefited from a strong nursing academic partner in Castleton University, and we look forward to the positive impact this will have on the Rutland nursing community,” she wrote in an email last week.
Pam Duchene, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer Southwestern Vermont Health Care in Bennington, said the new program “definitely meets a need.”
“It helps to retain our brightest and smartest nurses,” she said.
She said that since partnering with CU’s nursing program last year following the closure of Southern Vermont College, Castleton has helped SVHC bring on new nurses and helped nurses with associates degrees advance to baccalaureate degrees.
Duchene said SVHC hired five CU graduates this spring.
According to Duchene, 7.5% of SVHC’s nursing staff is currently prepared at a master’s level.
“That would be great to further advance,” she said.
On Monday, Castleton President Jonathan Spiro praised the new program for playing a “crucial role in helping to meet the needs of our regional healthcare employers.”
“Launching this MSN degree is the next step in the expansion of our nursing program as it will provide a great opportunity for working nurses to advance their careers,” he said.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.