CASTLETON — The Sand Hill Road elder housing project is getting a second look this month.
The development review board will hold a hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the Fire Station Community Room to reconsider “Permit 8177,” which is for a 99-unit independent- and assisted-living facility, to be sited on Sand Hill Road. Currently, it is town-owned property.
The project has drawn criticism and opposition from Sand Hill Road residents who say it’s too much for the area. Proponents say it will alleviate the housing crisis.
Dousevicz Inc. is behind the project; Hale Resources LLC is working to have the project planned and permitted.
The review board approved the project earlier in the fall, but did not allow the proposed memory care unit to be included. According to its decision, those in the memory care unit would be considered “patients,” and per the bylaws, that use wouldn’t be permitted in that zone.
In August, the select board expressed its disapproval of the review board’s decision, stating it would seek an appeal.
Zak Hale, of Hale Resources, said on Tuesday that the Oct. 25 hearing is a reconsideration, not a legal appeal, and that his company requested this of the review board.
The memory care unit is a crucial component of the project, Hale said. The developers do not wish senior residents to have to move should they develop issues requiring a memory unit care.
Hale said he also will ask the review board to rethink requiring a bond for a sewage grinder. He’s asked that the town get the opinion of an engineer to determine whether such a device is necessary.
The land the project would be built on was donated to the town by Castleton University for the purpose of economic development.
Dousevicz Inc. has a facility in Barre similar to what it’s proposing here.
Selectman Joe Mark said in September that while he can’t speak for the rest of the board, he said he believes the wording in the bylaws the review board based its memory care unit decision on was written imprecisely and that such a unit is permitted in that area.
