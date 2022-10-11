CASTLETON — The Sand Hill Road elder housing project is getting a second look this month.

The development review board will hold a hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the Fire Station Community Room to reconsider “Permit 8177,” which is for a 99-unit independent- and assisted-living facility, to be sited on Sand Hill Road. Currently, it is town-owned property.

