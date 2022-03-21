CASTLETON — There will be a re-vote on an article that failed at Town Meeting Day asking whether voters would allow the sale of cannabis in town.
The re-vote will occur on April 13, with an informational meeting to be held on April 11 ahead of a regular Select Board meeting. The board met for a special session on Monday to authorize the re-vote.
Town Clerk Nedra Boutwell said a petition for a re-vote was submitted bearing enough signatures.
In Vermont, towns can only host cannabis businesses if they vote to do so.
At Town Meeting Day, the vote on cannabis failed, 351-306.
On Tuesday, at 6 p.m. at the Castleton Fire Department, there will be a forum dubbed, "Let's talk about CANNABIS" to discuss the issue.
