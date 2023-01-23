CASTLETON — The select board has approved a budget to go before voters in March. One member, however, says she doesn’t believe the proposed increase tells the full story.
The board voted 3-1 on Jan. 16 to approve a $3,704,957, which reflects a 4.8% increase over last year, not counting the appropriations voted upon as separate ballot articles.
Select Board Chairman Jim Leamy wasn’t present for the meeting. Selectwoman Mary Lee Harris was the only “no” vote.
“It’s not necessarily that I’m against the budget, I am against the way it is presented,” she said on Monday. “It’s not transparent.”
Harris said her issue was related to a $90,519 appropriation the board put on the ballot for the operation and maintenance of the former Castleton Village School. If that was in the town budget, the real increase would be closer to 8%, she said. She also noted that the town is spending American Rescue Plan Act funds on paving, which, if included, she said she believes would put the increase at nearer to 10%.
In terms of the former school property, Harris said there’s a lack of transparency because the bills for the building will still need to be paid by the town regardless of whether voters opt to fund it.
“You are going to have to pay regardless whether it fails or goes through,” she said. “You’re not going to close the doors and let the cobwebs grow. That doesn’t make any sense.”
The property used to belong to the Slate Valley Unified Union School District, but last Town Meeting Day voters in Castleton and Hubbardton agreed to take ownership for the donation price of $1. Over the course of 2022, a study group made up of the two towns’ select boards met to discuss how to best use the former school. At one point, a local day care operator was going to either purchase or lease the building and allow room for other entities to use it, but that deal fell through and the board opted to put the building up for sale. There hasn’t been much serious interest from anyone in purchasing the structure; meanwhile, the town is working to buy Hubbardton out of its 11% stake in it.
Town Manager Mike Jones said last week that the $90,519 appropriation covers the cost of the building’s utilities, security and maintenance for the fiscal year.
“That’s a big one on the ballot,” said Jones. “If people don’t understand the story behind it, they won’t know we still have an obligation to the building to keep the pipes from freezing, so we have to keep the heat on, so there’s still an expense no matter whether they vote ‘no’ or not.”
As far as what’s driving the town’s operating budget upward, Castleton’s situation is similar to that of other towns: with inflation, labor costs and health insurance increases are the main factors.
Jones said a 12.57% increase from the town’s health care insurer, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Vermont, “stung a little bit.”
The rate only covers the remains of this calendar year and could change, he noted, leaving the town to essentially guess what the costs will be after Dec. 31.
As far as labor, according to Jones, the new contract with the New England Police Benevolent Association went up 4.8%. This was based on a percentage of the consumer price index for New England.
The town’s public works employees are members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union, said Jones, and their new contract has a 2% increase plus an increase of 15 cents per hour. Nonunion, non-contract employees got a 4% pay bump. The largest portion of the town budget is the highway department, said Jones, and the biggest chunk of that is paving. Typically, the town spends $209,000 per year on paving. This year it plans to spend $104,500, but will cover the difference using ARPA funds so as not to fall behind in the paving schedule.
Jones said he plans to put the full $209,000 for paving into next year’s budget, but it will be up to the board whether to approve it.
Voters also will likely note a large increase in the cost of mowing contracts, going from a $3,900 line item last year to a $19,617 line item. He said he’s moved these line items into one place so people can better see it. The increase is large, but not unexpected given inflation and fuel prices.
The proposed budget increases the reserves for the highway department by $10,000 this year, with the idea being it will go up another $10,000 next year. Jones said this is so equipment, such as vehicles, can be replaced when needed so as not to incur too much costs in maintenance.
Jones said the town was able to save some money this year on road sand. It rented a milling machine for a day, at a cost of $7,000, to mill some of the dirt roads that were getting too high. It then rented a screener for $8,000 to convert the milled material into road sand. This saved the town $20,000, he said.
The road salt budget did increase from $76,000 to $88,000, he said.
According to Jones, the recreation budget went down due to some cuts, despite the hiring of a full-time recreation director. The maintenance of the town’s athletic fields won’t suffer because of this, said Jones.
