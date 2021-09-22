CASTLETON — More than 1,000 Castleton University alumni have signed a letter urging the Vermont State College System’s board of trustees to reconsider its current rebranding efforts.
The letter comes a day after VSCS officials announced they are considering rebranding recommendations that would make Vermont State University the official name of the newly created institution unifying CU, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College.
“We believe that rebranding and introducing a new name of any kind to the volatile higher education marketplace at this time will not have a beneficial impact on any VSCS stakeholders,” the letter stated.
It further argued that the CU brand is one of the most valuable assets in the Vermont college system, noting that the school has the largest alumni base, largest and most up-to-date campus, students hailing from 26 state and 36 countries, competitive athletic programs and several successful academic programs that extend beyond its main campus.
“During a merger like this, the combining businesses should take an accounting of the most valuable assets and costly liabilities and make difficult decisions on what to keep, what to change, and what to remove. These decisions should be based on facts and data, not emotions,” the letter states.
Ultimately, the letter recommended the newly created institution should operate under the Castleton University brand.
“The VSCS should leverage the strength of the Castleton brand to lift all campuses, rather than erode the brand equity built over time with the hopes that the new brand matures within the typical two- to five-year window most experts will tell you it takes,” it stated.
Jeff Weld, a member of Class of 2004, wrote the letter.
In an email, Weld expressed his disappointment in the potential waste of taxpayer dollars on what he characterized as an “ unnecessary rebrand.”
He argued that it seemed like a waste of money to have a marketing firm present “Vermont State University” as its final recommendation.
“This was brought up months ago as an option and is the obvious direction that they wanted to go, so to say that it is based on any sort of research feels a bit disingenuous and unfortunate,” he wrote.
“I believe that the funds used to rebrand an entire system could be redirected to provide better accessibility and affordability for the benefit of Vermont,” he stated. “My firm belief is that there are many gems and assets on every campus and one of those is undeniably the reach of the Castleton brand, especially when compared to the others.”
Weld stressed his personal respect for Chancellor Sophie Zdatny and acknowledged that she and the board are in a “precarious” and “unenviable” position.
CU spokesperson James Lambert noted the Castleton alumni’s passion for history and traditions.
“They let us know how they feel regularly, and we are always eager to hear that feedback,” he wrote in an email.
He encouraged people to share views with the board of trustees through the VSCS website or at the board’s upcoming meeting.
Public comment may be submitted to the board at bit.ly/vcsc0922. The board also will hold a listening session during its meeting on Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.vsc.edu/signup to sign up to speak at the board meeting. The board meeting will be livestreamed at www.vsc.edu/live, but those wishing to comment must visit www.vsc.edu/botzoom to enter the Zoom meeting.
Zdatny will be visiting CU this Friday for a town hall with employees to discuss the ongoing transformation of the state college system.
Lambert noted the name proposal is the first step in developing the branding of the new institution and encouraged people to keep an open mind.
“There is much more to come from the branding work, as this name creates flexibility for campus differentiators beyond the Vermont State University name, whether they are location or program-based,” he stated. “It’s too early to say exactly what those will be as that work will come after the board has made a final decision on a name.”
In a statement emailed to the Herald Wednesday evening, Zdatny stated, “The new name and brand identity must reflect the entirety of the new institution.”
She added that the research conducted by the marketing firm — which involved more than 3,000 students, faculty, staff, leadership, alumni and Vermonters — will, in addition to the proposed name, be used to establish the brand identity of the new institution in the coming months.
“Leveraging the nationally and internationally known Vermont brand in the new name is incredibly important, as is designating the new institution as a university to communicate the prestige, quality, and level of education provided,” she stated.
Zdatny echoed Lambert, in noting that the name recommendation is the first of many steps toward developing the brand and identity of the new institution.
“Work is already underway on the mission and vision, as well as on the array of programs that will be delivered, the residential options, athletics, and many other aspects of the new university,” she stated.
