CASTLETON — March is Women's History Month, and Castleton University is celebrating this year's national theme, “Visionary Women: Champions of Peace and Non-Violence,” with a full lineup of events to be held throughout the month.
During every lunch at noon throughout the month, a 15-minute personal-story will be presented by a member of the university student body, staff, or faculty as a part of their “Every Woman Has a Story” series.
On March 7, Dr. Oriana Gatta will present on “The Art of Transition: A General Reflection” at 4:30 p.m.
Castleton alumni-turned-entrepreneurs, including Olivia Duane Adams of Alteryx, Jennifer Usher of Make It Sew, and Christie Garofano of Body Essentials Personal Training and Wellness and the Rutland chapter of the Women Business Owners Network will tell their stories of success during a 12:30 pm discussion in the Campus Center on March 14.
“On the Basis of Sex” will be shown on March 15 at 4 p.m. And on March 17 at 8 p.m. In the Jeffords Auditorium, and “Virgins” will be presented as a part of the Castleton International Film Festival on March. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Herrick Auditorium.
