CASTLETON — A Castleton University professor is helping educators learn how to better serve students experiencing trauma.
Alex Shevrin Venet is an author and educator who teaches classes in trauma-informed education at Castleton University Center for Schools.
She explained that trauma-informed education is a growing field that has attracted more attention in recent years.
Venet noted that while many school districts have been offering teachers and staff professional development opportunities on the subject, her course allows people to go deeper and sustain what they learn.
“Trauma-informed practices isn't something that you can learn about in a workshop, and then you're just good to go,” she said, noting that concepts are constantly evolving.
The education website Edutopia explained that trauma-informed education — which examines how factors such as racism, poverty, peer victimization, community violence and bullying impacts students — is a process that requires learning and adjustment on the behalf of educators.
“Approaching education with an understanding of the physiological, social, emotional and academic impacts of trauma and adversity on our students is driving changes in our systems,” it stated in a 2019 article.
According to the 2016 National Survey of Children’s Health, 46% of children in the U.S. had experienced at least one adverse childhood experience (ACE). For children aged 12-17, that number rises to 55%. The survey further reported that 20% of children had two or more ACEs.
The National Education Association maintains that research shows children who experience ACEs are more likely to exhibit negative behaviors at school, develop risky behaviors and face negative health consequences throughout their lifetime, including reduced life expectancy.
“Trauma-sensitive and trauma-informed environments allow educators the opportunity to collaborate in a way that supports a student’s mental and physical health so that learning can occur,” an NEA statement reads.
Venet previously taught at Center Point School in Winooski, an alternative school with a large population of students who had experienced trauma or had not been adequately supported in a traditional school setting.
It was at Center Point where she said she first encountered trauma-informed practices.
“They've sort of been doing trauma-informed before it was a buzzword in education,” she said.
From there, Venet's interest in the subject grew. She began doing more teaching, training and writing about the concept with a particular focus on equity.
His current course, “Leadership for Equity-Centered Trauma-Informed Education,” is being offered online through Castleton this semester, attracting educators from across the country, including California, Connecticut, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.
Venet said the course focuses on how to lead change for making schools more trauma informed.
“What I have found often in working with teachers is that they're really interested in trauma-informed education, they want to try it in their classrooms, but then they feel like they're facing roadblocks to actually implementing it more broadly,” she said.
The class, then, focuses on ways of getting more buy-in from school communities so change can occur.
Venet explained that the class is designed for people who are leaders either by title or informally. Her current class features a broad mix of educators, including classroom teachers, graduate students, social-emotional learning coordinators and equity coordinators.
Venet said her work focuses on three components of trauma-informed practices: responding to the impacts of trauma on students, ensuring that trauma isn't happening inside schools, and looking more broadly at how education can help disrupt the existence of trauma.
A key issue, she said, is addressing instances of “curriculum violence” — lessons or other classroom activities that negatively affect a student emotionally or intellectually — explaining that the goal should be to make schools “places where students aren't being harmed by what we're teaching or how we're teaching.”
Another outcome she envisions is creating school environments where students feel empowered to disrupt systems of oppression and injustice.
Venet describes the process like a “butterfly effect” that she hopes will create a more equitable society, telling educators that this work is bigger than simply addressing the immediate needs of students currently in the classroom.
“If we can help to educate kids to speak up and to recognize when harm happens and to repair harm with others using restorative practices, (then) we're helping to create and raise people who are disrupting the things that cause trauma,” she said.
To that end, Venet helps her students navigate the broad field of trauma-informed education to zero in on areas that are important to them and within their sphere of influence.
She cited the example of one teacher in her class who is focusing on embedding trauma-informed practices in her classroom's morning meeting structure and eventually bringing that model to other teachers in her school community.
Maggi Ibrahim, an equity coordinator at Hartford School District, called Venet's course a “total mind shift,” explaining it has helped her confront and examine her own educational philosophies, particularly in how schools can induce and be indifferent to trauma.
Ibrahim said she is learning that trauma-informed education isn't about fixing kids because “kids aren't broken” — it's about repairing the systems that can cause harm.
“All of my work in my job is looking at policies and systems and trying to create systems that address inequities that are built into our society,” she said. “Getting us to think about systems instead of people, that's, like, the No. 1 thing. That's the shift that I'm trying to make.”
She said the systemic issues that need to be addressed aren't unique to her school district, which she said has made real progress to establish universal practices that benefit all students; rather, those issues are endemic in the American public school system.
“Public schools have not been built in a way that addresses all children's needs. They were just never thought of that way. Public schools have always been built in a way where it's … a one-size-fits-all approach.”
Kaetlyn Collins, is a Castleton graduate student who's also taking Venet's course.
A licensed teacher currently working as a tutor at Castleton's writing clinic, Collins said the course is a good fit for her thesis project, which is focused on issues of equity in the LGBT community and other marginalized groups.
“We've got to be proactive with our efforts when we are teachers and dealing with possible trauma,” she said.
She believes having a foundation in trauma-informed practices will put her “a couple steps in the right direction” as far as knowing how to address trauma when she becomes a teacher.
“I want to bring forth the information to create a classroom that is helping students,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.