CASTLETON — Castleton University faculty are calling for a pause to the Vermont State College System consolidation process.
Last week, a majority of full-time CU faculty members signed a letter sent to VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny and the Board of Trustees, demanding a slowdown to the process of unifying Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College due to a lack of data and an unfeasible timeline.
“The Castleton University faculty are united in the opinion that the transformation of the VSC system, as it is currently proceeding, is on a path that will irrevocably damage the very institutions it purports to be ‘saving,’” the letter reads. “We see the quality of academic programs being threatened. We see programs being eliminated or diminished in a haphazard manner. We see conclusions being reached before data are analyzed.”
The letter argues that faculty have been left out of the process and, as a result, “have lost confidence in the system transformation as it has been managed to this date.”
The push for consolidation emerged after the state college system’s financial woes came to a head last spring when decades of underfunding combined with increasing costs and a declining population were exacerbated by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
In response, the Legislature provided around $30 million in bridge funding to keep the system afloat last summer while VSCS developed a plan to put itself on a more financially sustainable path.
Ultimately, a report released by a legislative select committee late last year recommended, among other things, a significant increase in the state’s contribution to the state college system and consolidation of CU, NVU and VTC. The Community College of Vermont, having a more viable business model than its VSCS peers, would remain a separate institution within the system.
Last month, VSCS trustees unanimously approved Vermont State University as the name of the new institution that will unify the three schools.
The new institution will launch in July 2023, with the first classes to begin that fall.
The name change, however, has drawn sharp criticism from members of the Castleton University community, who argue that individual campuses will lose their unique identities in the merger.
The faculty letter is critical of the fact that mission and vision statements for the new institution were only announced last week despite VSCS being more than a year and a half into consolidation process, stating, “All planning and decisions should flow from those.”
It goes on to allege that the final draft of statements were approved by the Board of Trustees without being seen by faculty.
“We have not been able to fully and properly engage in developing shared curricula with our colleagues at our sister institutions because we have not yet agreed on guiding principles regarding what programming we should be providing,” it reads.
Among other concerns raised by the letter are what faculty characterize as inequities in current state funding to VSCS schools, as well as a plan to save $5 million annually for five years through attrition alone.
The letter requests data, including “audited financial statements,” showing the $9 million in savings realized from the previous merger of Johnson State College and Lyndon State College, which created NVU.
On Monday, VSCS officials noted that the chancellor’s office met with Castleton Faculty Assembly leadership last Thursday and will continue conversations with them this week.
In an email to the Herald, Zdatny pointed out that the state gave VSCS a mandate to transform the state college system, unify the three schools and solve the “structural deficit.” In return, the state has committed to increasing state funding by more than 50% and has given VSCS several years to complete transformation.
“This is a different pace than we’ve ever had to work before and we recognize that, but we know that if we work together, follow the process, and take this one step of a time, we can be successful,” she stated.
She added, “We are moving to one new university, therefore we have to approach things differently than we ever have before. The faculty and staff have put in a tremendous amount of work over the last year and we’ve structured transformation to give faculty as much time as possible to work on the essential program array. It is hard work to unify programs, but it is essential to our core academic mission that we put in the work now to get this right.”
Preston Garcia, CU Faculty Assembly president and a biology professor, said faculty are not opposed to the merger; rather, they want it “carried out correctly and in a reasonable time frame.”
“It is hard to do what we're being asked during the year while we're also teaching and advising and doing research, and all the things that we're supposed to be doing,” he said.
Garcia acknowledged that the Legislature has determined the timeline for consolidation, but is asking the chancellor and trustees to tell lawmakers things are moving too fast.
“We know there are cost cuts that can possibly be made but we have made many cost cuts here at Castleton. For many years, we've increased class sizes, we have lost people and not rehired them due to attrition,” he said. “We feel like there's very few cuts left to be made, at least on this campus.”
CU interim President Jonathan Spiro explained that, as president, he is appointed by the Board of Trustees to execute its directives; therefore, his job is to try to make the merger as successful as possible.
Nonetheless, he said he can see both sides of the argument.
Spiro said he understands why faculty would be frustrated, noting that, from their perspective, they see CU as bearing more of the financial burden than other institutions in the system.
He noted that in recent years CU has reduced its faculty by 22%, reduced staff by 20% and had continual budget freezes.
“And they sense — rightly or wrongly — that we're the only ones biting the bullet,” he said.
Lisa Pleban, a professor of physical education and vice president of CU’s Faculty Assembly, said faculty recognize the state college system needs improvement, however, they feel that not all stakeholders have been appropriately involved.
She said that while campus leadership, including the executive council of the Faculty Assembly and department chairs, met with the chancellor last week, she doesn’t believe the request for a slowdown on consolidation has been heard.
“All we see are the asks that are being put forward to us. And our asks in return would be to put a pause on this transformation while we catch our breath, while we look at a financial strategic plan, while we look for a way to assemble shared governance between campuses and while we really look to see if in fact there is going to be a savings over time,” she said.
