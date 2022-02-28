CASTLETON — After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Castleton University Film Festival returns this month with a lineup of films highlighting LGBTQ+ stories.
The festival spans four days over the next two weeks, beginning Tuesday with “Ahead of the Curve,” a documentary about Franco Stevens, the creator of the prominent lesbian magazine Curve.
Sam Davis-Boyd, a professor in CU’s Media & Communication Department, said she chose the theme of queer-identity for this year’s festival because it was personally significant to her, as well as something students have expressed an interest in.
“I think, first and foremost, I’m a queer woman and so these are the stories that are important to me,” she said. “And I think they’re also stories that are important to our community and something that I hear my students wanting to talk about more and to see more of.”
The festival continues March 3 with “Alice Junior,” a coming-of-age story about a transgender teenage girl’s experience living and attending Catholic school in a small, conservative Brazilian town.
“Kiss Me Kosher,” a German-Israeli romantic comedy about two women that explores the clashing of cultures and families, follows on March 8.
The festival concludes March 10 with “Twilight’s Kiss (Suk Suk),” a Hong Kong drama about two older gay men who find love later in life.
All screenings, which are free and open to the public, will be in the university’s Herrick Auditorium at 7 p.m.
Davis-Boyd said she’s particularly excited to screen “Twilight’s Kiss,” noting it highlights an aspect of queer identity that is often overlooked.
“When we have queer stories in film, they tend to be about younger people, so I thought this was an important film to bring to the forefront here,” she said.
Davis-Boyd said she curated the series with an eye toward films that featured LGBTQ+ writers, directors, creators and actors.
“All of the films that are being screened either have queer people behind or in front of the screen — and almost all of them have both,” she said.
Global representation was also an important factor, said Davis-Boyd, explaining she wanted to “bring international queer films to the forefront.”
Another common theme in these films is what she called “queer joy.”
“I think we’ve been in very dark times. And a lot of these films, while the backdrop of what’s going on is reflecting that, I think, at the same time, we have the stories of queer people finding happiness or acceptance and being able to share their stories,” she said.
Marisa Valent-Altland, director of the fine arts center at Castleton University, said she’s excited to have the film festival back and in person.
Valent-Altland also is the coordinator of the university’s Soundings program, which introduces students to the liberal arts with events and activities held throughout the school year.
The festival is part of Soundings’ offerings.
“Our hope is that (students) are going to these films and experiencing something that they’ve never experienced before, whether that’s a film in a foreign language or a film on a topic that’s something that they’re not familiar with,” she said.
Valent-Altland said the focus on queer films gives students who are not part of the LGBTQ+ community an opportunity to experience these stories in an intimate setting.
“And for those students who are a part of that community, I think it gives them really great representation and also it lets them know that the college is here to support them,” she said.
Valent-Altland encouraged the public to attend the screenings, saying it’s a great opportunity to see films they likely wouldn’t get to otherwise.
“It’s also nice to welcome people back onto our campus after so long of not being able to have outside community members join us for events like these,” she said. “It’s wonderful to have that opportunity again.”
