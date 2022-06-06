CASTLETON — Castleton University wants to help early childhood educators learn more and advance in the field this summer.
The Early Childhood Educators Institute, hosted by the Castleton Center for Schools, is an opportunity for educators working with children from birth to grade 3 in public schools, private early childhood and after-school settings to deepen their practice, meet child care professional development requirements, and obtain related licenses and endorsements.
The institute returns for its sixth year on July 26, 28 and Aug. 2 and 4.
Educators can choose one of a dozen tracks to focus on, such as trauma-based classrooms, outdoor classrooms, special education, behavior management and assistive technology. Over the course of the program, they will deepen their knowledge in their chosen area, as well as earn three credits that can be used to obtain licensure or a degree, or satisfy professional development requirements.
Initially held in person, the institute pivoted to a virtual format during the pandemic. This year, it will be a hybrid model. The first three sessions will be delivered virtually, but the fourth day will be an optional on-campus session, featuring guest speakers and meals in an outdoor setting at the university’s pavilion.
Ric Reardon, director of education at CU and director at the Castleton Center for Schools, said the new model proved successful, and has made the program accessible to people from around the state and the country.
“(It’s) a combination of people being able to mingle and to meet other people in the field when they’re here, but also an opportunity to dive really deeply into a content area that they’re interested in for the entire time they’re with us,” he said.
The new format hasn’t affected enrollment, according to Tara Lidstone, assistant director of Castleton Center for School. Typically, the institute attracts about 100 attendees. So far, more than 50 people have enrolled, she said.
“I think Ric and I were a little bit concerned that we’d see a reduction in the number of attendees, and that wasn’t the case at all,” she said. “I think we do a good job of meeting the audience where they are, because so many registrants said, ‘I need to have this online in order to make this happen.’ It’s really hard for early childhood educators during the summer to fully get away for four days. So I think they’re appreciative of this blended model.”
In addition to increasing access, Reardon said the university also is mindful of affordability.
He noted the cost for the institute has stayed level for all six years at $375 — reduced 82% from the cost of a graduate-level course for a matriculated CU student.
“This is a tough group, who don’t have a lot of disposable income, and there’s not a lot of professional development out there for them,” he said. “We provide some, I think, really quality accessible and … affordable professional development.”
Reardon said the institute is part of a strategy aimed at helping address the current shortage of workers in child care centers and early education, which, he said, requires pre-service and in-service opportunities that attract people to the field and keep them there.
On the pre-service side, he pointed to the school’s new bachelor degree program, which offers dual licensure in early childhood and special education.
“So when people leave this new program … they’ll graduate with both of those licenses. And so we’ll be feeding more licensed pre-K teachers into the field,” he said.
The institute then aims to retain those educators.
“This allows them to keep themselves up to speed with new changes and new pedagogy (and) it gives them a chance … to meet the requirements of their center in order to stay in the field,” he said.
Lidstone echoed Reardon, stressing the importance of providing those in-service opportunities.
“We’re really happy to be supporting these practicing educators,” she said. “These are challenging positions that don’t have exorbitant pay. They work hard.”
Despite all the talk of workforce shortages in the field of education, Reardon said he still sees a “steady flow” of students into programs each year.
“Not huge, maybe a dozen each year,” he said. “But four years from now, we’ll have 50 people in the field, and we’ll be sending out a dozen to 15 each year.”
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.