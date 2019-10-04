CASTLETON — Castleton University has received a $2.25 million Title III grant from the U.S. Department of Education, under the Strengthening Institutions Program.
The money, awarded throughout five years, will support new initiatives designed to improve student success, address student needs and bolster the university's persistence and completion rates, according to a news release. The university will focus on developing a digital learning commons, providing additional resources for institutional research, upgrades to classroom technology and infrastructure and more.
The Federal Title III Strengthening Institutions Program helps eligible colleges and universities expand their capacity to serve low-income students by providing funds to improve and strengthen academic quality and institutional management.
