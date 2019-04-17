CASTLETON — School officials are investigating an alleged threat made by a faculty member, according to a news release from Castleton University.
The university was alerted of a potential threat Wednesday, according to the announcement.
Castleton University Director of Public Safety Keith Molinari is reviewing a suspected two-week-old recording of a nursing faculty member making violent threats against specific members of the Castleton community.
The university sent out an emergency alert to the school community Wednesday afternoon. The school's Emergency Management Team is coordinating a response with police, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.