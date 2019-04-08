CASTLETON — New students, new culture, new offerings: Castleton University is still growing, and amidst the closure of small colleges throughout New England, the university is keeping its sights on the horizon, and announced three new programs packed with courses and certificates to prepare students for careers in ancient studies, outdoor sciences and childhood education available this fall.
Academic Dean Dr. Jonathan Spiro said a faculty pool is frequently analyzing programs that would attract new students to the university, and after consulting their admissions counselors, focused on three key programs based on viability and desire.
“The (faculty) task forces presented proposals, and we identified the ones that would most address needs in Vermonters,” Spiro said.
Given the fact that Castleton has been conducting archaeological digs along the shores of Lake Champlain for the past three years, faculty decided a program major in archeology was a logical step forward to train students in a wide array of career paths even if they weren’t intending on reconstructing the remnants of ancient Vermonters on a full-time basis.
“All the textbooks say Native Americans never had a permanent presence in Vermont, but we thought otherwise,” Spiro said. “We’re recovering evidence of a presence dating back 10,000 years.”
The new course, Archaeology, Geography, and Applied Anthropology, is comprised of a series of both currently-offered and new programs, separated over the course of four semesters and ending with a three-credit capstone seminar.
“It sounds like its such a limited appeal, but you’ll be trained in all sorts of technology, (like) Geographic Information System analysis,” Spiro said. “Even if you’re not going to be an archaeologist, you’ll have all these skills for careers in those areas ... the ultimate goal is to do archaeology all over Rutland County.”
Students would have to perform a career-relevant internship as a part of their graduation requirements for archaeology, but also in another new program offering: Wildlife and Forest Conservation.
“The Science Department always wanted to do this,” Spiro said. “There’s a big demand in Vermont among students who want to work for conservation, Fish and wildlife, the forest service, nature conservancy, and the time seemed right now that Castleton is expanding ... there’s an untapped pool of students.”
As a part of the program, students would take a series of courses ranging from Biostatistics and Plant Ecology to Environmental Law and Policy and Hydrogeology, all intertwined with life skills courses like Effective Speaking and English Composition.
“Students and parents want to know that, if my (child) is interested in something, can they get a job after they graduate,” Spiro said.
The last of the new trifecta of undergraduate programs to be added to Castleton’s offerings is their new Early Childhood and Special Education Program, spanning a series of three- and four-credit courses and a two-credit portfolio teaching educational tactics for working with children from infancy to age 3. Students would work with children in the new Early Childhood Lab, Castleton’s new childcare center and teacher prep and professional development center, and those who complete the program will do so with an Early Childhood Educator license and be endorsed as such.
The program is also available as direct-entry for traditional first-year students as well as through a pathway plan for students studying at the University of Vermont.
“The Early Childhood and Special Education program, as well as the Early Childhood Lab, will allow us to help grow Vermont’s workforce, while also addressing the critical need for quality childcare providers and early childhood educators in our region,” Castleton President Dr. Karen Scolforo said in a release.
In the shadow of the impending closure of three of Vermont’s prominent small colleges, Castleton University continues to add to their roster of offerings, including various certificates geared towards respective careers.
“A whole bunch of people on campus are working very, very hard to attract the shrinking market of high school age students in New England,” Spiro said. “We know (the student population) is going to continue the decline for the next decade at least. Colleges with fewer than 2,000 students are just unable to continue anymore, and we’re right on that border. We’re not out of the woods yet, but we’re doing our best to be a destination college.”
So Castleton is still preparing even more potential initiatives for their students, including the possibility of an occupational therapy assistant program, a physical therapy assistant program and a Masters in Nursing, Spiro said.
This is all part of an effort to acclimate learning to the ever-changing crop of incoming students who, at this juncture in history, were born with their lives entirely online, Spiro said.
“Which is good,” Spiro said. “It’s also different ... (for these) students, two things are evident: They’re interested in academic programs that will guarantee them employment ... and we find that students across the board have a great need for wellness ... every university I speak with has seen an exponential increase in wellness services in the last five years.”
Though the faculty and staff at Castleton don’t claim to know everything about their students and prospective students’ needs, Spiro said, the university’s constant endeavor is to remain accessible for students to acquire higher education, remaining dedicated to continuous evolution.
“It’s an artform,” Spiro said.
