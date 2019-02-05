CASTLETON — A year ago, Castleton University looked as if it was the local school in trouble.
Now, with Green Mountain College about to close and College of St. Joseph on the brink of losing accreditation, CU’s leadership says it has erased a $1.5 million budget deficit and is showing an increased enrollment. President Dr. Karen Scolforo, who took over in January 2018, said that was the result of extensive collaboration between faculty and staff — a collaboration that also produced a restructuring scheduled to take effect July 1.
“I think another person might have come in, taken care of the budget deficit and then taken it from there,” she said. “I said we have to spend 80 percent of our time on the future of Castleton and 20 percent on rectifying this deficit.”
Scolforo said four faculty members were laid off, though two have since been rehired, and 17 people took advantage of an “incentivized retirement” offer.
“It really was those folks that were nearing retirement recognized that if they didn’t retire, somebody might lose their job,” she said. “Folks just stepped up and everyone worked together. ... In terms of resource allocation last year, a lot of the work that was done was handled by our faculty and staff. ... It’s definitely an ‘it takes a village’ situation. Everyone here is stepping up.”
One faculty task force managed to “painlessly” find $700,000 in savings, Scolforo said, while another looked at alternate revenue streams.
“Our conference and events team broke records last year,” she said. “Our Center for Schools broke records last year.”
The school also managed to reverse a trend in declining enrollment, going from 1,860 undergraduates in fall of 2017 to 1,989 in 2018 — a 6-percent increase. Enrollment for this spring is projected to go up another 3 percent over last year.
“It’s not huge numbers, but it’s not declining,” she said.
The university is adding new programs, including certificates in trauma studies, speech pathology, data analytics, American studies and a forensic psychology major.
“What we’re hearing from the community is, folks want meaningful micro-credentials that will help them advance in their career,” Scolforo said.
Under the new structure, the university’s various departments will be merged into three colleges, each with its own subdivisions. The College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences will include schools of education and arts, along with traditional liberal arts departments. The College of Business is divided between the business program and the School of Resort Management. The College of Health and Sciences includes the nursing school and the various other health care programs.
Sherrill Blodget, head of the music department, said the performing arts department was excited to work more closely with theater and fine arts.
“There’s a lot of things we do that will benefit from working as a unit,” she said.
Naming rights to the colleges are up for grabs, Scolforo said, creating an incentive for the school’s donors, but the change is also intended to spur innovation within the university.
“Within each of the colleges and each of the schools, the leaders will have autonomy,” she said.
This frees the business faculty to explore a model with a higher degree of workforce learning, she said, or for individual programs to increase admissions standards. Despite this independence, she said, there will still be numerous cross-disciplinary opportunities. Also, she said the change was accomplished without creating or eliminating any administrative positions.
Tom Geisler, head of the health, human movement and sport program, said the changes might not be immediately noticeable to students returning to campus in the fall, but ought to make a difference over time.
“Just as faculty and administration might be organized a little more efficiently, student life might be organized a little more efficiently,” he said. “When you have an issue in your college, you have your dean and know who to go to.”
Geisler said the level of faculty involvement helped build buy-in for the plan.
“Most institutions, organizational change is handed down,” he said. “Here, the progress was completely different. ... It was not easy, and it was a lot of work.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
