CASTLETON — Voters will be asked to decide the future of Castleton Village School this Town Meeting Day. A pair of ballot items — Articles 36 and 37 — will ask Castleton voters if they approve the closure of CVS and, if so, do they also approve purchase of the building by the town for $1.
Hubbardton voters — who have 11% interest in the “financial and educational matters” of the school, according to an historical agreement between the two towns — will also be asked to weigh in on the purchase of the property on Article 13 of their Town Meeting Day ballot.
If both towns vote “yes” on all related articles, Hubbardton will acquire an 11% stake in the property and Castleton will have an 89% stake.
The building and grounds is currently owned by the Slate Valley Unified School District, which operates it as a middle school for sixth- through eighth-graders living in Castleton and Hubbardton.
The Slate Valley School Board voted to close Castleton Village School last spring as part of its plan to create a district-wide middle school for seventh- and eighth-graders on the campus of Fair Haven Union High School. The sixth-grade class will move to Castleton Elementary School.
The new middle school is scheduled to open this fall.
Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said she hopes voters approve the closure. She noted that even if they do not, the building will no longer be used as a middle school — though, per district articles of incorporation, it would be used for educational purposes.
She added, if voters choose to close the school but not purchase it, the district would retain ownership and be able to sell it with the proceeds benefiting all six towns in the district.
“As for the towns of Castleton and Hubbardton taking ownership of the school, I certainly am hopeful that they will want to do that because even if they took ownership of the school and they decided they didn’t want the building, they could still sell it and then the money would benefit Castleton and Hubbardton,” she said.
While the town would acquire the building for $1, Castleton Town Manager Mike Jones noted there would be other associated costs that come with ownership.
Built in the mid-1950s, with an addition constructed in the early 1990s, the 23,000-square-foot building — which features classrooms, offices, a library and a gymnasium — sits on 4.5 acres of land in the town.
The approximate annual operating costs for the property is $170,000, according to information supplied to the town by school district.
That included around $87,000 in personnel costs for custodial staffing and a facility manager, and another $30,000 annually in repairs and maintenance services.
An independent appraisal of the property conducted in January listed a market value of $650,000.
According to a report posted by Jones to the Castleton town website, an independent deferred maintenance assessment, also conducted in January, found the school “has been well maintained and has limited deferred maintenance projects but will require additional maintenance.”
The assessment listed several high-priority projects, including approximately $400,000 in roof repairs, as well as the locating and potential removal of a buried oil tank.
Jones said that calling it “deferred” maintenance was somewhat misleading, noting the findings of the independent assessment.
“This is something that’s going to be routine maintenance or would happen over time,” he said.
Jones said Castleton officials, including the Select Board, are remaining neutral on the issue and letting the voters decide for themselves.
He noted the town budget going before voters next week does not include funding for annual operating costs for the property.
“So we don’t really have an understanding of how we would pay for costs associated with having the building,” he said.
He added, however, that voting “yes” will give both towns control of the property moving forward.
Castleton resident Mary Droege, a member of the Citizen Committee for CVS Future, is hoping for “yes” votes on both Castleton articles, as well as “yes” in Hubbardton.
Droege acknowledged the wording of the articles may be confusing for some, explaining, “however you vote, it’s not going to keep that building open as a school.”
She said voting “yes” puts the towns in the driver’s seat regarding the property’s future, even if that means selling it.
Droege said her group is in favor of the towns acquiring the property so it can be utilized as a community space, calling it a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.”
“I would love to see a really robust town-wide conversation with everybody about all possible uses,” she said.
Droege said there are a number of existing community programs in need of space, such as the Boys & Girls Club’s after-school program and the town recreation commission.
Moreover, Droege said there is potential to add adult recreational activities like basketball, pickle ball and indoor walking for senior citizens, as well as provide meeting space for various community groups.
“We need physical space to come together as a community and do fun, educational things that we all want to do together,” she said.
Visit the Town of Castleton’s website at bit.ly/cvs0225 for more information on the ballot items.
