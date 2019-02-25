CASTLETON — This year’s town warning contains an article related to climate change.
Article 50 reads, in part, “Whereas extreme and erratic temperatures, increasingly severe storms, flooding, a rise in tick borne diseases, and threats to farmers and maple sugar makers clearly demonstrate that climate change is one of the most urgent problems facing our town, state, nation, and the world, and whereas the State of Vermont has a goal in the Comprehensive Energy Plan to achieve 90 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2050, yet is making insufficient progress towards achieving that goal…”
It asks the town to urge the state to halt any new or expanded fossil fuel infrastructure, including energy pipelines, to firmly commit to at least 90 percent renewable energy by 2050 with firm interim deadlines, and to ensure that the transition to renewable energy is fair and doesn’t harm low-income people, people of color, or rural communities. It also asks the town to resolve to protect town lands from fossil fuel infrastructure, deny easements and agreements for pipelines across town lands, enlist state support in weatherizing, install alternative energy on town structures, and other initiatives to improve quality of life while reducing the use of energy.
Other articles of interest include Article 51, asking if voters will “allow the Select Board to withdraw from the town’s contract with the Rutland County Solid Waste District and join Solid Waste Alliance Communities to provide less expensive services for the town’s solid waste?”
Article 23 asks if voters will approve $160,799 for the fire department. Article 25 asks voters to approve $1,114,080 for the highway department. Article 31 asks that $40,252 be put towards constables. Article 32 would put $344,453 towards the transfer station. Article 33 allocates $109,050 for recreation. Article 35 would put $111,500 towards library administration.
— Keith Whitcomb Jr.
