The chief of the Castleton Police Department is reminding people not to leave their keys in unlocked vehicles after the department received reports of three vehicles being stolen within a three-week period recently.
Chief Peter Mantello posted the caution Thursday to the department's Facebook page.
Mantello said all three vehicles were recovered, but one was heavily damaged.
Police believe the car thief or thieves are “cruising during the late night hours” and checking parked vehicles for keys in parking lots and at private homes, the post said.
“I want to urge all residents to be vigilant in securing your vehicles at night, and do not leave your keys in the vehicle,” Mantello wrote.
The investigations of all the cases remain open and the Castleton Police Department is asking that anyone who sees any suspicious people or vehicles at local businesses or homes, call the police dispatch line at 468-5012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.