Rutland City Public Schools employees said farewell to a longtime friend and co-worker this week.
For 34 years, Stacia Cavalieri has been a mainstay at 6 Church St., working as an administrative assistant for student support services as well as several other positions.
While it’s a job that’s kept her behind the scenes, Student Support Services Director Pam Reed said Cavalieri’s impact was immeasurable.
Reed said she has only worked directly with Cavalieri for the past two years, but the two have known each other for more than two decades.
She stated that most people likely don’t realize the impact Cavalieri made throughout the district over the years, noting the “many little things” she did to keep the department humming along and staff focused on students.
“She’s just one of those gems that really helped to keep us all going forward,” she said.
Reed said she will miss Cavalieri’s deep institutional knowledge and understanding of the complex student programs the department oversees.
More than that, she’ll miss Cavalieri’s warm presence in the office.
“There have been times when I’ve been frustrated and she always helps me to process it (and) think of the positive,” she said. “She’s incredibly patient and understanding.”
Cavalieri arrived at RCPS in 1986, working first as a para-educator and elementary librarian secretary before transitioning to support services.
“I’ve loved all of my time there,” she said Friday. “The years just went by very quickly.”
Cavalieri said she was always comfortable playing a supporting role in the education of children.
“I just enjoyed the whole aspect of being able to help out students from my end of it,” she said. “That’s what I felt I enjoyed most is that I was able to assist the staff that were involved with the students more directly. … It was my honor to be a very small part of that.”
On Tuesday, Reed said a parade of teachers, administrators, retired co-workers and former superintendents stopped by the Longfellow Building to reminisce, laugh and reconnect with Cavalieri — some staying for a few minutes, others for several hours.
One of those visitors was Ellie McGarry, former director of student services and Reed’s predecessor.
McGarry, who started in the department in 1991 — the same year as Cavalieri — said the two of them worked together “hand-in-glove.”
“She was always organized (and) always kept me organized,” said McGarry. “She supported the staff tremendously, and … kept the whole support services department just running very smoothly for all those years. … She always made sure everyone had what they needed so they could do the best by the students.”
That dedication extended beyond RCPS.
McGarry noted that Cavalieri’s reputation was known throughout the state, explaining that support services departments in other school districts often tapped Cavalieri for her expertise.
“When people would hire somebody as their administrative assistant … they would call me and asked if (Cavalieri) would train them,” McGarry said. “She was just so respected throughout Vermont.”
Cavalieri said she was always happy to help, noting that people around the state helped her when she was first starting out.
“I just always felt like I wanted to pay that forward. If someone was new and I could be of assistance, I was more than happy to help them,” she said.
McGarry said Cavalieri has a “big heart” and always found the best in everyone she worked with. “In the long run, she wasn’t just my administrative assistant, she’s also a great friend.”
Superintendent Bill Olsen echoed McGarry’s sentiments, calling Cavalieri “one of the nicest people in Rutland.”
“Working with Stacia is such a pleasure, for not only is she extremely competent and dedicated, but she is such a kind human being,” Olsen wrote in an email. “She has a smile and a good word for everyone. RCPS is fortunate to have people like Stacia who dedicate their lives to serving our students.”
Reflecting on her time at RCPS, Cavalieri said she will miss the camaraderie, stating, “We were a very close group of folks that worked together.”
One thing she won’t miss? Setting an alarm clock.
In retirement, Cavalieri said she and her husband are looking forwarding to spending time with their eight grandchildren, predicting more sleepovers and more time to attend various games and school functions with them.
She’s also eager to get to work in her garden when she’s not taking care of her new puppy.
On Wednesday afternoon, Cavalieri said goodbye to RCPS in style. As she exited the Longfellow Building for the last time, a small crowd gathered on the steps to cheer her on. After exchanging tearful hugs with Reed and other coworkers, she settled into an awaiting white convertible driven by her grandson and gave one last wave to the crowd before riding off.
