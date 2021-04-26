MONTPELIER — The Community College of Vermont has announced four new certificate programs available to students this fall.
The new offerings are in cloud computing, community health, entrepreneurship and human resource management. Most can be completed in one year.
“Enrolling in a certificate program can be a great way to earn a credential and advance or get started on a career,” said CCV Academic Dean Deborah Stewart. “Most courses are focused in order to build skill and prepare students for the particular work they’ll be performing.”
Stewart added that the programs are stackable, meaning that students can take the courses they complete in a certificate program and apply them to a relevant associate degree program. Many certificates also include valuable industry-recognized credentials.
According to CCV, the cloud computing certificate was developed in partnership with Amazon Web Services Academy, which prepares students for the AWS Cloud Practitioner certification.
The community health certificate prepares students for frontline positions in public health.
Jennifer Woolard, chronic disease program specialist at the Vermont Department of Health, noted that the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the critical role of this workforce in addressing health disparities and inequities.
“We’re optimistic about an expanded role for the community health worker workforce in the Vermont landscape as we move through and past the pandemic,” she said.
The human resource management and entrepreneurship certificates include stackable “digital badges” that fit within CCV’s business and professional studies degree programs.
The human resource management certificate prepares students for the Associate Professional in Human Resources (aPHR) certification from the HR Certification Institute. Courses taken in the entrepreneurship certificate can be applied to CCV’s Startup 802: Entrepreneurship digital credential.
CCV’s fall semester begins Sept. 7. Visit CCV.edu for more information.
