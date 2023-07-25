Enrollment in the Community College of Vermont’s Early College Program is up a record-breaking 50% since last year, in part thanks to a collaboration with the J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation and its Free Degree Promise Program.

Sponsored by the state through the Flexible Pathways initiative, the Early College Program allows high school seniors to complete their last year of high school and first year of college at the same time through a shared credit system. Participating schools include Vermont State University, Norwich University, Goddard College and CCV.

