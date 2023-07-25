Enrollment in the Community College of Vermont’s Early College Program is up a record-breaking 50% since last year, in part thanks to a collaboration with the J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation and its Free Degree Promise Program.
Sponsored by the state through the Flexible Pathways initiative, the Early College Program allows high school seniors to complete their last year of high school and first year of college at the same time through a shared credit system. Participating schools include Vermont State University, Norwich University, Goddard College and CCV.
The Free Degree Program offers a free CCV degree to students in the graduating classes of 2023 to 2026 who complete Early College at CCV and continue for a second year.
“Vermont has suffered for a long time because of affordability. Families and students are taking themselves out of the game completely because the perception is it’s too expensive, or they’re going out of state to go to school. This is a huge win for Vermont,” CCV President Joyce Judy said.
As of July 21, Judy said roughly 150 students were enrolled in the Early College Program from 70 high schools and technical schools across the state. Additionally, she said 50% of those students are first-generation, 50% qualify for free or reduced lunch and the vast majority have expressed interested in the Free Degree Program.
Judy said CCV is expecting 300 students will be enrolled come fall.
Carolyn Weir, executive director of The McClure Foundation, said in addition to offering tuition and fee coverage, the Free Degree Program also provides enhanced career and education advising as well as stipends to help with books, transportation, and other costs associated with going to college.
“Free simply isn’t enough when it comes to accessing college and career training. The students that CCV serves are (often) balancing school along with a range of work and family and life responsibilities. It’s important that the institution that’s serving them is equipped to be able to serve their academic and life needs,” Weir said.
She added that Vermont has one of the lowest post-secondary continuation rates in New England, and early post-secondary opportunities are correlated with better college continuation and success rates. As a result, an expansion of this variety is a huge support for community and economic development in the state.
And with transferrable credits and well-defined pathways from CCV to all four-year colleges in Vermont, Judy said that a large percentage of Early College Program students pursue their bachelor’s at a state institution after CCV.
In a July 20 press release on the announcement, CCV-Bennington student and Mt. Anthony Union High School graduate Portia Pratt shared that she is grateful for the opportunities the programs have given her.
Having completed the Early College Program last year, Pratt is continuing at CCV under the McClure Free Degree Promise and hopes to use her education to become a funeral director.
“This gives me such a head start on everything,” she said in the release. “I’m really excited. I’m glad that I can still be taking classes and don’t have to worry about paying for it because that’s usually my biggest stressor.”
Applications for the Early College Program are being accepted until Aug. 9. Visit ccv.edu/earlycollege to learn more and apply.
CCV also announced another measure aimed at strengthening the workforce and higher education affordability in a press release on Monday.
Beginning this coming academic year, Vermonters seeking education and training in certain high-demand fields will receive a 50% tuition break at CCV.
With the support of Gov. Phil Scott and the Legislature, the Vermont Tuition Advantage program will increase the affordability of more than 20 degree and certificate programs in areas that meet the demands of critical workforce needs in Vermont. These areas include health care, early childhood education, IT, bookkeeping and more.
Funding is available to Vermont residents on a first come, first-served basis. Visit ccv.edu/advantage to learn more and apply.
“As we respond to severe flooding, it’s great to be able to share some good news,” Scott said in the release. “We’re making a meaningful investment in workforce development. … As we focus on creating a stronger, more resilient state, the Vermont Tuition Advantage program is an example of our commitment to helping all Vermonters build a better future.”