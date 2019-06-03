NORTHFIELD – Some took longer than others, many – if not most – overcame significant obstacles along the way, but on Saturday nearly 500 folks from across the state and around the world ticked graduating from college off their “to-do” lists.
In what has become an annual tradition Community College of Vermont borrowed Jacob Shapiro Field House at Norwich University to hold a graduation ceremony for students who attended its academic centers from Bennington and Brattleboro to St. Albans and St. Johnsbury.
CCV President Joyce Judy kicked off the college’s 52nd commencement by reminding graduates where they came from.
“You came to CCV from different communities, different high schools, different countries, and different careers,” Judy told graduates. “Some of you speak multiple languages, some of you work more than one job to make ends meet, some of you are parents and, some of you are grandparents.”
“The class of 2019 is remarkably diverse,” she declared, noting that graduates hailed from all 14 Vermont counties, eight states and 13 countries, while ranging in age from 17 to 76.
“Each of your stories is different, but now each of you have a CCV chapter in common,” Judy said, singling out some graduates to illustrate her point and underscore the “transformative” nature of education and the value of continuing it.
“Learning is ongoing and learning inspires change,” she said, before turning the podium over to Gov. Phil Scott.
Scott told graduates joked he still hasn’t decided what he wants to be when he grows up, but told graduates he would never have predicted he’d be governor when he was younger.
The man who once aspired to be a tech-ed teacher before opting for business instead, said running for office was the last thing on his mind right up until it seemed like the right thing to do.
“No matter how much you think you’ve got it all figured out you never know what life will throw at you or (where) your experiences will lead you,” he said, urging graduates not to shrink from the challenges surely headed their way.
“You can’t be afraid to change course, try new things, take a swing at those curve balls when they’re thrown at you,” he said. “That’s part of what makes life so interesting.”
Tell it to Kayce Penn.
Penn, 27, of Thetford was selected as this year’s student speaker, which was fortunate because the single mom had something to say and she wrote the bulk of her speech three years ago.
That fact wasn’t part of Penn’s speech, which recounted how she dropped out of college when she was 18 and pregnant and made arrangements to drop back in when she was in labor 14 months later and her contractions were four minutes apart. Seven years later she passed her last final and now has her sights set on earning her bachelor’s degree.
Penn explained she always knew getting a college degree was important – a belief rooted in childhood memories of truck rides with her father her taught her the relationship between quality of life, income, careers and higher education.
The message stuck and Penn said when things got hard, and they predictably did, she stubbornly doubled down and she was pretty certain she wasn’t alone.
“Each and every one of us has faced the complexities of leading our lives while completing our degree,” she said. “We have all heard the messages of what we can not do and drowned out those ideas with the understanding of what we must do.”
Penn offered parting advice to graduates whose perseverance she said was about to be rewarded.
“Remember that our achievements of tomorrow are the sum of our actions today,” she said. “Success is not an accident, it is the result of daily hard work towards a set goal.
“When we were six we knew we could do anything,” she added. “Let today serve as evidence.”
Ric Cabot, president of Cabot Hosiery Mills delivered the keynote address – a sometimes dizzying speech that was carefully laced with contradictions and thought-provoking pearls of wisdom.
It was an address that ended where it started with Cabot hitting the highlights for graduates before they collected their diplomas.
“If you’re going to do anything with your life, be original,” he said. “Graduates, the world doesn’t need another anything. What’s wrong is the future. You need vision. See the end before you start, then start, don’t be deterred and do it, then keep going."
Cabot did.
“You have to go have to go deep,” he added. “You must force yourself into the ‘stuff’ into the unknown, the abyss, the fear and only when you’ve given all you can, have experienced the pain of growth, have hit rock bottom, have gone ‘through’ versus ‘around’ or ‘over’ will you truly be able to achieve anything worth achieving.
“Go deep,” Cabot concluded. “Hit bottom and when you’re thirsty for more remember the coldest, sweetest water sits at the bottom of the well.”
(1) comment
I found it startling how many errors were in this article about education - ages wrong, quoted words with duplicate wording (or perhaps that was actually what the speaker said), and non sequiturs. Better editing is needed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.