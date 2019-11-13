The Rutland Redevelopment Authority wants to know what you'd like to see downtown.
The organization is holding an open house Thursday at the Community College of Vermont building on West Street from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. as part of its efforts to update the downtown strategic plan.
The event will feature a presentation from the consultant working on the planning process at noon, followed by walking tours of downtown at 12:45, 1:45, 2:45, 3:45 and 4:45. The tours are designed to stimulate discussion and feedback.
