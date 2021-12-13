Vermont high school seniors are getting a new incentive to pursue a postsecondary education at the Community College of Vermont.
Current CCV Early College students who matriculate and enroll in two or more classes next summer or fall will receive a stipend to cover the cost of one class or the equivalent amount to cover other associated college expenses. The stipend comes as part of an award from the J. Warren and Lois McClure Foundation.
The Early College Program (ECP) is a state-sponsored initiative that allows Vermont high school students to spend their senior year enrolled as full-time college students at one of seven approved institutions of higher education.
Currently, 140 students are enrolled in the ECP, according to Natalie Searle, director of secondary education initiatives at CCV.
Searle said the program is designed for students with a career focus who want to work toward a degree and graduate into a field that interests them at an accelerated rate.
As part of the new initiative, students will receive $940 in their first semester and another $500 if they complete their degree program by 2023.
Over the past 18 months, the McClure Foundation, along with the Vermont Community Foundation, has sponsored similar initiatives aimed at keeping Vermont high school students on track for a postsecondary education amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.
Others have included a gift to all graduates of the class of 2020 in the form of one free CCV class, as well as an “Early College Plus” initiative in which students received a $1,000 stipend to complete a career training program in either cybersecurity, IT service desk specialist or graphic design.
“Both the McClure Foundation and the Vermont Community Foundation understand the value of early pathways to college and career training, and the vital role that CCV plays in closing opportunity gaps facing Vermonters,” Carolyn Weir, executive director of the McClure Foundation, said in a press release. “We believe in the talent and potential of all young Vermonters and look forward to seeing where their college and career training paths lead them.”
Searle said the goal of the latest initiative is to incentivize the pace of early college students.
“There’s quite a bit of research that shows that if students enroll in college full time in their first semester — which all these students have as early college students — and they continue at that pace, they’re much more likely to earn a degree,” she said.
She explained that early college students taking advantage of the new incentive will already have two full-time college semesters and a high school diploma under their belt.
“So they really have the momentum and the confidence to just keep going,” she said.
After completing their associate’s degree at CCV, Searle noted that students can move on to other schools within the Vermont State Colleges System where they can take advantage of additional incentive programs and grants designed to make college more accessible and affordable.
“It’s such a wonderful opportunity to have a degree and not have student debt,” she said.
It’s an opportunity Morgan Predom, a senior at Mill River Union High School in North Clarendon, is grateful to have.
Predom, who is currently enrolled in the ECP at CCV’s Rutland campus, said she planned on being an early college student, but that decision was solidified when she became a mother earlier this year.
Motherhood, she said, required her to mature quickly, which made an accelerated degree program even more appealing.
“I kind of grew out of high school,” she said.
So far in her first semester, Predom has been chipping away at required courses, as well as exploring a variety of additional subjects.
She said she’s thinking about majoring in business but, at her adviser’s suggestion, she’s been trying “a little bit of everything.”
Predom is also grateful for the additional resources and supports offered through CCV to cover unexpected expenses, which have been essential to keeping her enrolled while caring for her six-month-old son.
With those supports in place, she said she’s been able to focus on continuing on past CCV to get a bachelor’s degree.
Having benefited from the ECP, Predom encouraged other high school students to enroll.
“Getting your first year of college paid for while you’re still in high school is awesome,” she said. “If you have the opportunity to, go ahead and do early college. It was, personally, one of the best experiences for me.”
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.