A new Community College of Vermont program will train Vermonters for new careers in tech.
Beginning in September, CCV Bootcamps will offer intensive, online courses in high-demand fields such as software development (coding) and UX/UI (user experience/user interface) design.
CCV has partnered with Burlington-based workforce retraining and education provider Upright Education to develop the programs.
Benny Boas, CEO and founder of Upright Education, called the programs “a gateway into a booming industry.”
“In the next five years, Microsoft predicts that 159 million new tech jobs will be coming to the global employment market — 96 million of those will be in software development,” he said.
Boas, who started Burlington Code Academy in 2017, has experience retraining members of the workforce for careers in tech. Upright Education's partnership with CCV is a scaled up version of that model.
Based on data provided by Burlington Code Academy, its Software Development Bootcamp boasts a 91% job placement rate and a 39% increase in wages.
“Now, more than ever, people are weighing their decisions and trying to understand whether or not what they're doing professionally is survivable and sustainable,” said Boas.
He noted that increased automation in the retail and hospitality sectors caused by the pandemic has resulted in fewer jobs. In the tech industry, however, that rise in automation has created more jobs.
“Those jobs are plentiful and they're bountiful, and we just do not have enough folks to fill those jobs,” he said, noting the boot camps will give people the skills necessary to get hired.
“There's such a huge need for employers to find qualified talent and CCV is becoming that funnel for talent directly into the employment market,” he said.
A recent report from tech industry trade group CompTIA found that technology employment makes up nearly 6.5% of Vermont’s total workforce and accounts for 8% of the state economy, totaling $2.5 billion. It also reported the estimated median tech occupation wage in Vermont is $73,127 — 70% higher than the median wage for all occupations in the state.
“We are hearing from companies all over the state that there's a need for people with technology skills. And that's not just in the tech sector, it really runs the gamut,” said Michael Keogh, director of business engagement at CCV.
He noted that Upright Education has existing partnerships with employers that boot camp graduates will be able to access.
“We've already got about a dozen employers that are waiting to see the next crop of graduates out of this program,” he said.
And Keogh said the courses teach more than technical skills.
“This is a really comprehensive and inclusive program that includes not just technical training, but a lot of that career coaching, getting people in front of employers, the networking (and) the soft skills development.”
The classes, which are delivered synchronously on Zoom, are available in multiple tracks: a full-time 12-week session that runs Monday-Friday; a 24-week part-time session offered on nights and weekends; and a four-week, “light” session that gives an overview of the subjects.
Tuition for the 12-week session costs $10,000, however, Keogh noted a large amount of financial aid in the form of grants is available. Students can also set up an income-share agreement with employers whereby they won't be required to pay tuition until they have secured a job.
No prerequisites are needed to enroll, said Keogh.
“This really starts at the foundational level and builds you up,” he said. “Before Christmas, you can have an entire new career with benefits and potentially remote work options.”
Boas said he hopes it's the first of many boot camps at colleges around the country.
“Our goal is workforce development. We help colleges bring programs to their local community that get people jobs,” he said.
He said that while other companies offer similar boot camps, they mostly partner with larger colleges and universities.
“We're in it for the smaller players, for the rural folks and for the underserved communities,” he said. “We're the first company that's addressing partnerships for small- to medium-sized colleges.”
Keogh said he's seen the boot camp model work elsewhere and is excited to offer it at CCV.
“I think that colleges are at this sort of turning point, where they're ready to meet the needs of the new economy. And changing how we deliver education is a key component of that.”
