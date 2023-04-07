Vermont’s incarcerated individuals and Department of Corrections staff will soon have the opportunity to advance their educational careers tuition-free thanks to a collaboration between the DOC and Community College of Vermont.
Set to be launched in the summer for DOC staff and in the fall for inmates, the Corrections Post-Secondary Education Initiative is supported by a $4.5 million federal grant of the same name from the Department of Justice.
“We want (DOC staff) to have access to classes and be able to increase their skill set right alongside people within the facility. We want people to know when they work for corrections, they have the opportunity to take courses to move up the career ladder if they choose to,” said Tiffany Walker, Senior Director of Workforce Education at CCV. “With the residents, we want people to have access to the same educational opportunities they would have at CCV in the free world.”
According to CCV President Joyce Judy, the DOC was collaborating with CCV to provide some college courses for inmates at Northern Correctional Facility prior to COVID, and it had proved a successful venture.
“What we were finding was, it was having a huge impact on the students and, according to the superintendent who was there at the time, it was changing the culture of that facility. So, it was a great testing ground for us,” Judy said.
She added that since COVID temporarily ended their plans to build the program, she is excited to see this kind of initiative return.
Over the summer, correctional staff will have the ability to take several different courses, including Intro to Criminal Justice, Intro to Psychology, Conflict Resolution and Fundamentals of Spreadsheets — all of which are available in online-friendly formats.
Walker said these classes and their modalities were determined by the results of a survey sent to DOC staff.
Inmates taking classes in the fall, which for now only includes residents of Northern State and Chittenden Regional, are currently being surveyed about their preferred classes and class times.
Walker added that programs will become available at other facilities in the following semesters.
“The initiative is (rolling out) slowly because we want to make sure we’re doing it right and setting the right structure in place,” Vermont DOC Commissioner Nicholas Deml said. “We had some of that infrastructure already in place at Northern State. ... And then Chittenden’s another facility where we’ve got a good concentration of incarcerated individuals who we want to make sure are getting access to these programs.”
Deml added that expanding the program isn’t likely to take long after it is implemented for inmates in the fall.
Facilities are currently being wired for internet access, according to Walker, and incarcerated residents will have access to computers that will allow them to complete coursework and take classes online.
All students will also have access to academic and career coaching.
For the DOC, Judy said offering staff these course opportunities and the chance to advance their careers will serve as a retention and recruitment tool.
Kim Bushey, program services director for the Vermont DOC, said that pursing traditional higher education can be difficult for many correctional officers due to scheduling barriers and cost, adding that these flexible, free courses will be much more attainable.
“We work with very complex individuals and systems and we have a variety of different roles. In order for the department to continue to develop and implement best practice, we need staff to be able to continue their professional development and be able to access the current research and the skills. That means that we need to support them in being able to do that,” Bushey said.
For those who are incarcerated, Judy said that being able to receive credentialing, certifications and skills will help incarcerated individuals reintegrate into society once their time has ended in the DOC.
“Our goal is not necessarily to help people who are incarcerated get a degree. It’s really designed to help people who are incarcerated get some skills and some knowledge so that when they’re released, they are ready. They’ll have a leg up in terms of looking for jobs,” Judy said. “But if our students get a degree, that’s great, too.”
Moving forward, Judy said she is looking forward to seeing how this program will improve the lives of those involved.
“This initiative helps to extend our mission in terms of providing educational opportunities for a really diverse audience. And (inmates and DOC staff) are some really important audiences in Vermont,” Judy said.
