A new program at the Community College of Vermont is helping students stay enrolled by making sure their basic needs are met.
Life Gap Plus expands on the college’s Life Gap grant program, which was launched in 2017 to help students stay in school by providing financial assistance to help them through challenging situations.
The expanded program, which was made possible through private donations, created student resource centers at CCV’s Winooski, Montpelier, Rutland and Brattleboro campuses where student ambassadors are available to provide peer-to-peer outreach to get eligible students enrolled in food assistance programs, like 3SquaresVT.
Students also have access to United Way Working Bridges Resource Coordinators, who can connect them with housing, child care, transportation and other resources.
According to CCV data, of more than 5,900 students enrolled in the fall of 2021, 79% were working full- or part-time jobs and 55% were the first generation in their family to attend college. The average student age is 27.
Aimee Stephenson, director of resource development at CCV, said a number of students struggle to meet their basic needs.
A survey conducted by the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice at Temple University in the fall of 2020 revealed 61% of CCV students who responded reported they had experienced at least one form of basic needs insecurity during the pandemic.
Stephenson added that 31% of those students said they didn’t apply for emergency aid because they didn’t know how and another 38% had not even heard of programs, such as Life Gap. Ultimately, only 13% of students in need reported seeking assistance.
“We wanted to, with this program, become much more visible, make sure students know about these resources and are accessing and taking advantage of these resources,” she said.
Ryan Dulude, director of financial aid at CCV, said the Hope Center survey results presented an opportunity to engage with partners across the state more to help further that goal.
He called Life Gap Plus a “layered approach” that will be able to provide students with resources and support before they find themselves in an emergency situation.
“The goal of it is to make sure they’re still engaged in their education and moving towards their educational goals,” he said.
Stephenson said those financial struggles affect retention rates.
“Our students aren’t dropping out of classes because it’s academically challenging or they’re not willing to do the work; it’s often these other things that get in the way.”
She said the initial Life Gap program has been successful in keeping students on track academically.
Through the program, students can apply for mircrogrants, which average about $250, to cover unexpected expenses, like vehicle repairs or a late utility bill.
“It wouldn’t seem like a lot of money to a lot of folks but it makes a huge difference,” she said.
Stephenson said the creation of the student resource centers will provide direct support for food insecurity and remove stigma by making food available to all students on campus.
“There’s definitely a need there for food, and food is also a great way to draw people in to a space to then explore what other resources are available” she said. “We’ve had students tell us when they take food that that’s the only food they’ve had all day.”
The student ambassador positions are paid internships thanks to a partnership with Vermont Food Bank, Stephenson said.
Amanda Reid is a student ambassador working out of the Winooski campus.
Currently employed as a community health worker, Reid said being an ambassador felt like a “perfect fit.”
“College students, this is a category that’s not usually talked about too much. It’s usually your kids or your older population and their needs of resources,” she said.
As an ambassador, Reid said she helps students learn more about the various resources available to them through 3Suqares VT and Vermont Foodbank.
When she talks to fellow students she said she often hears that they would have never have thought about applying on their own.
“They would have just continued to struggle it out until things changed and their luck got better,” she said.
Reid noted the Foodbank can also serve as a gateway to a number of other support services in the state.
“If I could share a message, it would just be that you’re not alone,” she said. “We all will endure financial stress at one point in life, and there are resources out there and we’re here to help.”
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.