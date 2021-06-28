Gov. Phil Scott’s recent announcement of the reopening of our Green Mountain State came as exciting news for everyone for many reasons; hugging our loved ones, traveling, attending a concert — you name it. While our staff at the Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) were equally as excited for these same reasons, we were also anxiously awaiting the time that we could share the news with the broader community about celebratory events that we have been working on for the last few months.
Like all of you, we have seen firsthand the pandemic’s impact on our families, businesses, and communities. At the same time, we have witnessed the hard work and dedication of our essential workers, each of whom has continued to work on behalf of all of us. On a daily basis, they ensured that our state continued to receive the goods and services necessary for all of us to be healthy, safe, and informed. We would not have been the first state in the U.S. to hit the milestone of an 80% vaccination rate without the resilience of our citizens and especially without the selfless dedication of our essential workers.
Now that it is safe for us to be together, it is time to honor those individuals who remained on the frontlines, and we are encouraging our entire Rutland County community to join us in celebration. To thank our essential workers and to help reignite our sense of community, we are proud to announce that with support from our signature presenting sponsor — Heritage Family Credit Union (HFCU) — and alongside CEDRR staff and more than two dozen businesses and nonprofit partners, we are proud to present a Parade of Heroes & Community Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 28.
We have been working alongside great partners, including our co-host the Paramount Theatre, as well as Come Alive Outside, Downtown Rutland Partnership, and Rutland Regional Medical Center — all of whom have been working hand-in-hand to create a celebration that will not soon be forgotten.
The celebration will begin with a parade at 4 p.m. and will fill Center Street in Downtown Rutland as our Parade of Heroes, our essential workers, march down the street so that we may honor them for their compassion, diligence, and hard work. Members of the community are encouraged to line the streets with energy to cheer them on along the way. Other participants in the parade will include Captain Credit Union from HFCU, dignitaries, a local marching band and more.
The excitement will continue as Center Street becomes a stage for magic and a live outdoor concert by Enerjazz. Northstar Fireworks will brighten the sky following the concert, so be sure to enjoy the great food venues as we end the day with the sights and sounds of exciting days to come.
But, that is not all. The Parade of Heroes & Community Celebration is a kick-off for another event for which you will want to put a hold on your calendar. Make sure to save the date of Saturday, Oct. 9 for the Rutland Whoopie Pie Festival — the first of what we hope will be an annual event. The only other thing we will share, for now, is that on Aug. 28 you will leave at the end of the day eagerly anticipating the first ever Rutland Whoopie Pie Festival because of the events that will be announced on that day.
Our community has shown amazing resilience this past year and now it is time to celebrate and be together again. We look forward to celebrating with all of you on Aug. 28 in honor of our essential workers and kick-off announcement for what will be a fun and memorable first-ever Rutland Whoopie Pie Festival.
Penny Inglee is the Member Services, Events, Office Manager for Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region and lives in Proctor.
