Rutland has been awarded $1.4 million to boost the local tech industry.
The Rutland Tech Startup Incubator will be housed in the Hub CoWorks. A grand opening is planned for Nov. 14, said Lyle Jepson, executive director of the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR).
CEDRR received $1,492,687 from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build to Scale Venture Challenge Grant. The grant itself was for $734,000 with the rest being matched by Rutland City, CEDRR, the State of Vermont and Rutland Regional Medical Center, said Jepson.
This year, the Build to Scale program awarded 51 grants to applicants from 31 states, for a combined federal investment of $47 million, according to a news release.
The grant will fund the program for three years, said Jepson. During that time, the program will work on building itself up so it can continue without grant funding.
“We will be able to hire staff that will help businesses all the way from business ideation through launch,” he said. “Included in this program that we’ll be setting up will be a mentorship program and that will be split into two different spokes. One will be the business venture piece, which include issues such as marketing and business plan development. It will also have a spoke which is for capital investment. There will be a financial mentorship process put in place, as well.”
Some of these services will come at a cost, he said, while some will not. The program plans to work with the likes of the Small Business Development Center and the Center for Women in Enterprise, along with local colleges and universities.
The program will hire a director who will, in turn, hire people to further develop and market it. Jepson said there’s been some interest already from a company that works with virtual and augmented reality and education.
The Center on Rural Innovation helped with the grant application, Jepson said, as part of its own efforts to spur job creation in the technology sector.
“The work that goes into the Rural Innovation Initiative process requires intense focus, unwavering optimism and a clear vision for the future — which is why it’s been so exciting to watch these communities receive Build to Scale funding,” said Matt Dunne, founder and executive director of CORI, in a statement this week.
“This is the fourth year we’ve run this program, and each year we grow more inspired by the commitment these rural leaders have to transform their local economies with new tech pathways that serve their community,” he added. “We look forward to seeing what is next for them as our Network continues to grow.”
Jepson credited Mark Foley Jr., owner of MKF Properties, which includes the Hub CoWorks space on Merchants Row, with helping this project come together faster than it otherwise would have.
“The City of Rutland is pleased to support this important economic development project,” Rutland City Mayor David Allaire stated in the news release. “We also recognize and appreciate the support that is being provided by the State of Vermont and our local business community.”
News of the grant award was welcomed by the governor, as well.
“This is encouraging news for Rutland County, and I’m grateful for CEDRR’s hard work in securing this grant,” stated Republican Gov. Phil Scott. “Growing the economy in all regions of our state is a top priority for me and my team, and investments like this make a big difference.”
