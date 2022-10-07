Rutland has been awarded $1.4 million to boost the local tech industry.

The Rutland Tech Startup Incubator will be housed in the Hub CoWorks. A grand opening is planned for Nov. 14, said Lyle Jepson, executive director of the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR).

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

