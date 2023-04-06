Editor’s note: The following is a monthly column provided to us courtesy of Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region.
Tuesday, April 11, the Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region will host its annual Business Show at the Rutland Recreation Community Center. This highly requested event is the Rutland Region’s largest and most comprehensive gathering of business-to-business and business-to-consumer networking.
Businesses and organizations from across Rutland County display everything from home services, products, health care, retail, car needs and much more. The event begins at 4 p.m. for the vendors who have already secured a booth, and the public is welcome to attend at 5 p.m., with a $5 admission. This is a chance for you to promote your business or organization to potential new customers or donors and make important connections within the Rutland County community.
A rundown of the event is as follows:
2 p.m. — Exhibitors will begin setting up their booths. We cannot guarantee an electrical outlet near your booth. Please bring your own power strip, electrical cords and duct tape to secure them to the floor. Signs can be hung on the walls with masking tape or tack’n’stick reusable adhesive.
4-5 p.m. — Business owners and representatives can network with one another and attend the Pre-Show Panel Discussion presented by the Rutland Young Professionals (RYP) before the event opens to the public.
5-7 p.m. — The public is welcome to attend the event. There is a $5 entry fee for all public attendees. We encourage exhibitors to hold individual prize raffles at their exhibitor space. A cash bar will be available. We also encourage exhibitors to provide food or treats at their booths.
Businesses with booths at the event include, AAA Northern NE, ABC 22 & Fox44/Nexstar Broadcasting, Aerus, All Points Animal Care, At Home Senior Care, Bar Harbor Bank, Berkshire Bank, Cape Air, Casella Waste Systems, Catamount Radio, Come Alive Outside, Department of Labor–Workforce Development, Disaster Recovery, Downtown Rutland Partnership, Foley Services, Four Seasons Sotheby’s, Green Mountain Research Institute, The Gymnasium, Heritage Family Credit Union, Killington Resort, LaValley Building Supply, Leighton’s Landscapes & Masonry, M&T Bank, NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, New England Federal Credit Union, NewStory Center, One Day in July, Phoenix Books, The Richards Group, Rotary Club of Rutland City, Rutland Regional Medical Center, Rutland Appliance, Rutland County Republicans, Rutland Recreation Department, Rutland Redevelopment Authority, Rutland Regional Planning Commission, Same Sun of Vermont, Seniors Helping Seniors, Small Business Development Center, Social Tinkering, StartUp Rutland, Two Bad Cats, Vermont Adult Learning, Vermont APEX Accelerator, Vermont Country Store, Vermont Employee Ownership Center, Vermont State University, Vermont Veterans Home, Vista Senior Living, Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center, Watson Realty, WMUD Radio and Yeager Family Ventures.
The Rutland Young Professionals is an all-volunteer, all-inclusive organization focused on creating a vibrant Rutland Region and promoting all the opportunities available here to young professionals near and far. The organization was founded in July 2013, by a group of energetic young professionals seeking a way to connect with other people, jobs, volunteer and mentorship opportunities, professional development and fun.
This event is sponsored by Community Health, Cape Air, M&T Bank, GE Aerospace and Killington Resort.
The Rutland Recreation Community Center is at 134 Community Drive in Rutland.
Chrispin White is the member services and events manager for Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region and lives in Poultney. Email chrispin@rutlandeconomy.com directly to contact him.
