Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) wants you to borrow its money.
The organization — created last year from the merger of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce and Rutland Economic Development Fund — has revamped its revolving loan fund. Executive Director Lyle Jepson said they have roughly a half million dollars with which to finance expansions by area businesses.
“If we need more money, we could go get more money,” Jepson said.
The maximum loan amount has been increased from $150,000 to $250,000. Jepson said they just made a loan at the maximum amount, but details were not available to the public at this time. Jepson said the loan fund has been underutilized and that the organization has retooled the program in order to make it more readily available.
“There’s a need for bigger loans to be given out, and we wanted to be flexible with our rates and terms,” said Tyler Richardson, CEDRR’s operations director. “The rates of traditional lenders have been really competitive. ... A product like ours hasn’t had an opportunity to thrive.”
Interest rates for the fund range from 5% to 12% with a 1% discount for CEDRR members. Richardson said that is still going to be more than most bank loans.
“Our sweet spot is partnering with other lenders,” he said. “If a bank requires a borrower to put down 20% and the borrower can only put down 10%, that’s called gap financing.”
CEDRR borrows the money from the USDA at a slightly lower interest rate, reinvesting the profit in the fund to be lent back out.
“Once we revolve it one or two times, the USDA strings get a little looser,” Jepson said.
Loans are available for startup costs, equipment purchases, business acquisitions, pollution control, working capital and other expenses. Terms vary from three to 10 years. More information is available at rutlandvermont.com. “We’ve got money to lend, and we’re eager to lend it,” Richardson said.
