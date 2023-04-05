The Rutland Business Show returns next week after a three-year hiatus.
Fifty-five local businesses and nonprofits are expected to have booths at the event, scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Rutland Recreation Community Center. The event opens to the public at 5 p.m. Admission is $5.
The event was an annual production of the Rutland Regional Chamber of Commerce before it was shut down with the beginning of the pandemic. Since then, the chamber merged with the Rutland Economic Development Corp. to create Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region. Not all the Chamber’s pre-pandemic programs have returned post-COVID, but events manager Chrispin White said the business show was requested by a number of CEDRR’s members.
“It’s business-to-business networking,” White said. “It’s also a way for businesses to share information and increase awareness of what they do in the community with community residents.”
White said networking is a key service CEDRR provides its members.
“That’s why we have the mixers,” he said. “This is on a larger scale.”
The event has been relocated from its previous home at the hotel formerly known as the Holiday Inn and downsized slightly, White said, from 60 participants the last time in was held in 2019.
“This is the first time for us doing it,” he said. “We didn’t want it to be too big.”
Participants include Killington Ski Resort, M&T Bank, Catamount Radio, Cape Air and The Gymnasium.
“It’s always a great event,” said Heritage Family Credit Union CEO Matt Levandowski. “It’s really an opportunity to talk to a lot of the different business people who use our services.”
The show also features nonprofits including Social Tinkering and NewStory Center.
“It’s called the business show, but it’s for nonprofits as well,” White said. “It’s about increasing awareness — letting the community know what services are available to them.”
Come Alive Outside Executive Director Arwen Turner said nonprofits frequently connect with the business world.
“Making new connections and updating our current sponsors that are there — it’s cultivation,” she said. “It’s relationship-building. We’ve never had so much going on in one year as an organization, so we’re trying to get the word out as much as we can.”
