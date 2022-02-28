Development of the Rutland Region, one of our main initiatives is our Regional Marketing Initiative — Real Rutland. Through this effort we work diligently to attract and recruit individuals and families to move into Rutland County to build our workforce, invest in our community, and grow our overall population. There are so many parts and pieces constantly moving to continue this work but one of our most prized pieces of our Regional Marketing Initiative is our Real Rutland Concierge Program.
We refer to our Concierge Program as the secret sauce of our Regional Marketing Initiative because we have seen first-hand the great success of this effort. The program is designed to provide personal and professional networking opportunities to individuals looking to move into Rutland County. Through this process, we are helping answer questions they may have about the region, what life in Rutland County looks like, personal introductions to realtors and employers, and the overall process of navigating a move.
Our Concierge Program has single-handedly helped more than 50 families move into Rutland County since the start of our Regional Marketing Initiative in 2016. The program is organized by CEDRR staff but is 100% supported by volunteers that help these interested individuals and families make their move.
The volunteers that make up our Concierge Program are small business owners, healthcare workers, realtors, remote workers, young professionals, retired residents, parents, the list goes on with each one of them bringing new perspectives and insights to life in Rutland County.
As our Regional Marketing Initiative continues to grow with new individuals interested in moving to Rutland County, we find ourselves in need of expanding our network of concierge volunteers. Individuals currently living in Rutland County with a passion for this place we call home are encouraged to join us in this effort and bring their perspectives to the table. By becoming a concierge volunteer, you are playing an active role in helping shape Rutland County to be an even better place to live, work, play, and grow.
Visit www.realrutland.com for more information on our Regional Marketing Initiative,. To learn more and sign up to be a concierge volunteer, reach out to our Real Rutland Concierge Coordinator, Bethany Sprague, at bethany@rutlandeconomy.com
Bethany Sprague is the Real Rutland Concierge Coordinator at Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region. She lives in West Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.