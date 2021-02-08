Members of the local business community have questioned whether a consolidation of the Vermont State Colleges needs to include Castleton University.
Merging Castleton, Northern Vermont University and possibly Vermont Technical College into a single entity is under discussion as the VSC system looks at ways to cut costs in the face of declining enrollment.
Community and Economic Development of the Rutland Region has sent a letter to the VSC chancellor asking that the local college be left alone, and that the trustees instead consider some sort of merger between Community College of Vermont, Vermont Technical College and the state's high school technical centers instead.
"We are concerned that Castleton has, over the last 20 years, built quite a reputation," CEDRR Executive Director Lyle Jepson said. "We don't want that work to be lost with a merger. We would like the brand that has been created to be maintained."
The letter, sent last week, argued that Castleton is the healthiest of the colleges. Jepson said Castleton has roughly 1,800 students, whereas NVU, which was created out of a merger of Lyndon State College and Johnson State College, has about 1,300 students spread across two campuses. He also said that Castleton suffered from less deferred maintenance than other campuses and was in the best position to grow.
The letter acknowledged the challenges before the state college system, but questioned whether a merger was likely to address them. The merger did not appear likely to achieve the needed cost savings, the letter argued. The letter also questioned whether the legislature would be willing to pour the sort of money into the system needed to make it work.
Instead, the letter argued, the state should consider merging VTC, CCV and the technical schools to create a "community technical college system."
"We are missing an opportunity to look into a collaboration," Jepson said. "When I talk to employers, they're looking for people with skills who are problem-solvers. ... They're not asking for someone with a master's degree. Specifically, they want technical skills and that it was a community technical college system would support."
Rep. Larry Cupoli, R-Rutland, vice chairman of the House Committee on Education, said he had trouble seeing such a merger happening due to the different populations served by the technical centers and the colleges.
"I can't see the technical centers engaging in the Vermont State College system in any way," he said. "Not now - who knows what the future will bring. They're really separate, altogether separate."
However, Cupoli said he agreed with the desire to see Castleton maintain its identity and said his sense was that the Legislature was coming around to the idea of finally reversing the decades-long trend of under-funding higher education in Vermont.
Inquiries with the VSC chancellor's office resulted in an email from spokeswoman Katherine Levasseur that said the trustees value the input of groups like CEDRR, but that did not go into detail about the suggestions outlined in the letter.
"Our schools are economic anchors in our host communities, and any decision about their future configuration understandably will raise many questions and comments from stakeholders," Levasseur wrote. "All of this input is critical to the Board as they weigh whether or not to move forward with the Select Committee’s proposal."
Levasseur did echo the call for strong funding of the VSC.
"Increased funding from the state for the Vermont State Colleges System is essential to the success of all of the institutions, and ultimately key to ensuring there are a wide range of opportunities available for all Vermonters who wish to reskill, upskill, and obtain credentials, degrees, and certificates for years to come," she wrote.
Vermont Agency of Education spokesman Ted Fisher said that while he was not familiar with CEDRR's proposal, mergers involving the technical schools and post-secondary schools are discussed periodically.
"There have been many conversations, not just this year, but many over many years," he said. "It's not unusual for there to be this kind of conversation."
