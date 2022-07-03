The Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) has seen an outpouring of support from the community. As we all continue to navigate a world where the COVID-19 virus is still among us, Rutland County residents have been carefully attending mixers and events hosted by CEDRR.
Last month, there was a fantastic turnout at the Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport. Attendees of the event had a chance to sign up for a flight in the airport’s new Tecnam P2012 Traveller, an eleven-seat plane from Italy. Those who went up into the sky were treated to a tour of Rutland County by air. The flight took off in North Clarendon, circled Killington, flew over Rutland City, and back to the airport. On the ground, The Rollin’ Rooster food truck served up its delicious fried chicken.
Those who were at the event were reconnecting with people they had not seen in months or years. Others met one another for the first time and made plans to connect later, whether as a friendly meetup or for business.
At the end of June, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for The Housing Trust of Rutland County’s new location in the former Rutland Herald Building. Legislators, local community members, those affiliated with The Housing Trust of Rutland County, and curious former Rutland Herald employees attended the event to give their support and see renovations to the space, making it a successful ceremony.
Coming up this month, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty is hosting its own ribbon-cutting ceremony, open house, and mixer on July 12. The ribbon will be cut at 4:45 p.m. with the open house and mixer to follow from 5-7 that evening. Realtors will be attending the event and available to talk to anyone who is interested in looking for housing or buying a property in the area. In addition, attendees will have the option to play games throughout the evening. Cornhole will be played in one of the long hallways, as well as “Putt for Prizes!” A wheel of prizes will include gift cards to local and area businesses. As always, there will be a raffle for more prizes and a 50/50.
Later in the month, July 21, NewStory Center is hosting its own ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to celebrate the opening of its new location at 92 Grove Street. In addition to touring the new office space and meeting the board and staff, there will be an ice cream social!
As businesses and organizations continue to plan events, we are seeing more people attend. Members of our community are ready to get back out, among others. Masks are not typically required but are welcomed if attendees feel more comfortable wearing one. After being cooped up, people want to have fun and experience new things. Our staff at CEDRR and those hosting events are being even more creative than ever before, planning fun activities for attendees of mixers and open houses.
CEDRR is confident that this is the beginning of people safely reconnecting with the rest of the community again. At each mixer, we collect business cards for raffles. At the end of the night, those cards are transferred to a larger basket for a big raffle with grand prizes at the end of the year. This means that the more mixers you attend throughout the year, the better your chances are of winning big at our December Mixer.
Staff within CEDRR, The Paramount Theatre, The Downtown Rutland Partnership, Come Alive Outside, and many more organizations are currently planning the Parade of Heroes and Whoopie Pie Festival. The separate events had originally been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the events have been combined and are scheduled together for Saturday, Aug. 27, in Downtown Rutland. If you or someone you know has been working throughout the pandemic in person, we want to honor you by having you march in the parade.
We encourage anyone interested in hosting an event with CEDRR to reach out to Chrispin White, member services & events manager at chrispin@rutlandeconomy.com
For questions about upcoming mixers and events, we encourage you to reach out to Olivia Lyons, communications & marketing manager at olivia@rutlandeconomy.com
To enter as a whoopie pie baker, or marcher in the parade please contact Lori Pinkowski, office manager at lori@rutlandeconomy.com
(0) comments
