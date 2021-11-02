Prior to last year’s organizational merger, which resulted in the creation of the Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region, the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2020 Real Rutland Feud in Downtown Rutland. Like most events this past year, the Real Rutland Feud for 2021 was postponed. However, we are excited to announce that plans for the 2022 Real Rutland Feud are in motion and the event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.
The Real Rutland Feud has become a local favorite with ticket sales nearly selling out every year. We are all eager to see friends and colleagues participate in the Real Rutland Feud, while also supporting the businesses and the community at large. Proceeds raised from the event support CEDRR’s Regional Marketing Initiative, Real Rutland. Real Rutland works to attract individuals and families in hopes that they will move to the area, increasing our workforce and statewide population. Since the start of our work to increase our region’s population, we have seen over 100 individuals relocate, specifically through the Real Rutland Concierge Program. We are seeing success firsthand and the impact that these individuals and families are having throughout Rutland County as employees, friends, neighbors, and fellow community members.
The work of Real Rutland would not be possible without the ongoing support from our sponsors, volunteers, and community members, each of whom support fundraisers such as the Real Rutland Feud. This past fiscal year we were incredibly grateful to all of our sponsors, including the towns of Brandon, Castleton, Danby, Fair Haven, Killington, Middletown Springs, Pittsford, Proctor, Rutland Town, and West Rutland, as well as Rutland City. In addition to our municipal sponsors, we also thank our business partners including Cape Air, Casella Real Estate, Casella Waste, Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region, Foley Distributing, GE Aviation, Green Mountain Power, Heritage Family Credit Union, Killington Resort, Omya, Russell Corporation, Rutland Regional Medical Center and VELCO.
Through our Real Rutland Concierge Program, we have over 25 active volunteers who are passionate about this region and enjoy meeting new people. These volunteers are introduced regularly to an individual (or family) considering a move to Rutland County. They answer questions about the region and help facilitate networking opportunities. Many times, these volunteers go above and beyond to ensure that families feel welcome by meeting them while they are in the area visiting to show them around and simply make new friends. We often call our Concierge Program our “secret sauce” in helping navigate a move and highlighting what a great place the Rutland Region is to live, work, and play.
Real Rutland is only in its fifth year, and we have seen growth in a short amount of time. We know this is only the beginning. The staff of CEDRR, our sponsors, volunteers, and the broader community are passionate about this place we call home, and we are all eager to continue welcoming new residents.
Our Real Rutland Feud is not only a fundraiser to support our continued efforts, but also a prime example of the sense of community and involvement that individuals and families are looking for as they decide on the next place they will call home. We are currently searching for 10 brave teams of five to go head-to-head in this event and encourage any business or organization that is interested in competing to visit www.rutlandvermont.com/realrutlandfeud to learn more and to sign up. This is a great team-building opportunity while also supporting the continued community-wide work of CEDRR and Real Rutland.
Our winner of the 2020 Real Rutland Feud was Xfinity. Are you willing to take on the challenge for 2022?
Kim Rupe is the Communications & Community Engagement Director for Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region and lives in Poultney. Penny Inglee is the Member Services, Events, Office Manager for Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region and lives in Proctor.
