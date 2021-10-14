Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region belatedly marked its first birthday this week.
The organization, which was created Oct. 1 of last year from the merger of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce and Rutland Economic Development Corp., held its annual meeting Thursday, making a presentation looking back on its first year. The meeting was held, as was last year’s, at the Vermont State Fairgrounds, using the drive-in theater there for a video presentation.
The first accomplishment highlighted was the most recent one — the opening of the internship hub at the Opera House, a joint project with Castleton University.
“Students working for local employers who do not have physical space for an intern will be encouraged to use this space,” said Brooke Rubright, CEDRR’s outreach coordinator.
Penny Inglee, whose duties include coordinating events for the organization, talked about how they moved to a remote format for events like Legislative breakfasts, the mayoral candidates forum and trivia challenge in response to the pandemic. The organization resumed in-person events in the summer before pivoting back to largely remote formats in the face of rising infection rates.
This meant delaying the planned “Parade of Heroes” and whoopie pie festival.
“We are now optimistically preparing for the return of in-person events in 2022,” she said,
This should include the two delayed events, the Real Rutland Feud, the Rutland Business Show and mixers.
Tyler Richardson, CEDRR’s operations director, said the group was working with multiple regional planning commissions on a “comprehensive economic development strategy.” More locally, he said CEDRR worked on a grant program that helped 27 businesses adjust to the pandemic.
“What we saw frequently in this program was businesses increasing their online presence and their reach, which will help those businesses continue to grow,” he said.
Richardson said CEDRR also got $55,000 in funding for local businesses, helping pay for expansions by Awesome Graphics, Ann Clark, Healthy Design, Cluckin’ Café and Culinary Institute and Naga Bakehouse.
