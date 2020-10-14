The annual meeting for the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce was very different this year — and not just because it isn’t the Chamber of Commerce anymore.
The chamber merged earlier this year with the Rutland Economic Development Corp., which also typically had its annual meeting in the fall) to form Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, or CEDRR.
The Chamber’s annual meeting is normally held at the Paramount Theatre, but this year it was at the drive-in theaters run by the Paramount in Rutland and Brandon.
Video presentations substituted for live speakers. When awards were announced, honked horns and flashed headlights substituted for applause.
The meeting was different not just in format but also in content. Instead of a business-like presentation of what the organization had been doing, it took a look at the people and community it serves.
Executive Director Lyle Jepson set the tone by greeting guests in a recording from the side of Colton Pond in Killington, talking about how hard the last several months have been on businesses and families alike.
“We have a fabric of 26 towns and a city that have created safety and support for each other,” he said. “Our organization is about working for families. If businesses are strong, families are going to be strong and it families are strong, so are going to be our businesses.”
The video then offered a collection of people discussing their connections to the area, such as newcomer Callista Budrow, who described how attending the Lip Sync Battle convinced her she wanted to move to Rutland.
“I was in tears seeing everyone come together,” she said, continuing that it was not a spirit she saw in larger communities.
Another newcomer Janette Langston, talked about how what she found in Rutland was a place where problems are recognized, acknowledged and then resolved.
“People care and that’s just so important, to live in a place where people care about each other,” she said.
CEDRR gave its business leader of the year award to Heritage Family Credit Union CEO Matt Levandowski. The community leader award went to Nancy Greenwood who, among other activities, started the Facebook group on which people around the area posted their Christmas lights in honor of essential workers early in the pandemic. The innovator of the year award went to VT Terps, the Pittsford-based CBD company that recently developed a unique hemp-drying system.
Jepson wrapped up the meeting talking about how the merger was aimed at increasing services to a broader range of businesses without duplicating effort and asking people to share their stories with the organization at rutlandeconomy.com/story
“It’s a three-way partnership: communities, businesses and families working together to be strong,” he said.
