The city's business community wants to start a discussion of racism in Rutland.
The Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) board of directors voted unanimously Tuesday to "denounce bias and discrimination" and create a new committee charged with antidiscrimination efforts in the city, according to Executive Director Lyle Jepson. Jepson said the organization felt a "social and moral obligation to lead" especially in light of recent events.
"You can go on Facebook now and see examples of racism, examples where women are not treated fairly," Jepson said. "Right now, we're watching a national trend that is horrific and we're watching some of those things go on locally. It doesn't help to keep pointing out the same things. ... If we want this community to grow, if we want this to be a community people want to move to instead of move away from, we as a community, need to take a stand."
Aside from the moral dimension, Jepson said working against bias in the city was good business.
"The business community recognizes that their vitality and the vitality of the region depends on people coming to join the workforce," he said. "Everyone who sits on our board will tell you they could hire more people ... we just can't find them."
The CEDRR board voted to create a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee charged with creating a strategic plan that would include "education, projects, and activities to address bias, racism, and discrimination as well as increase diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the CEDRR organization and the entire Rutland Region."
One of the first steps, he said, would be bias training for everyone involved. The initiative has been dubbed "We Are One Rutland."
"There's a lot of work to do," he said. "This is not going to be an overnight activity. This is something the board has committed to with time and money."
Jepson acknowledged that a large part of the city insists that racism is not a significant problem in the city and recoils from any suggestion otherwise.
"We only have our own experience, our own life experience to draw on when we are looking at any issue," he said. "The first thing we have to do is go through training ... so we can learn more about things we don't know about."
CEDRR has tapped Nikki Fuller, who has done bias training with the Rutland Regional Medical Center and Rutland Police Department, to do the training for the board and other members. Fuller said the training will help teach members how to have conversations with the members of the community who would refuse to show up for such a training.
"They will show up in the community and they will be having conversations with community members who are board members," Fuller said. "It is important that we first build up the allies, give them the ability ... the knowledge they need to have those types of conversations or respond to the very negative sort of discussions that go on."
Fuller said people have an easier time seeing subjects in a new light when they see there are benefits to them.
"You would have to be a fool not to see the changing demographics and the need to be culturally competent, culturally agile," she said. "The world is changing and you've got to change with it. You've got the governor out there begging people to move to Vermont and they're targeting people of color."
Jepson said the project could produce plans for "ethnic festivals" and similar activities, but that a key element was for business leaders to model behavior. Jepson said he had been trying to imagine moving to a community where he was the only white person and wondering what, if anything, would be done to make him feel welcomed and comfortable.
"That's what we want to do," he said. "We want to create that comfort and safety so people want to come to our community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.