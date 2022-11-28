As we enter the last month of 2022, all of us at the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region are looking forward to the new year.
Looking back on the monthly mixers and events hosted throughout 2022, we cannot thank the community enough for its support, and smile as we remember all the wonderful memories you have helped us to create. We are actively planning events for 2023 and are excited to create fun times with the Rutland County community.
Below is a list of our upcoming events from December 2022 through December 2023. Stay tuned for more, as we start the new year.
— Dec. 13, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. Heritage Family Credit Union will host CEDRR’s December Holiday Mixer at the Ron Hance Operations Center, located next door to their main branch, 26 Allen St. in Rutland. For the first time, CEDRR will raffle grand prizes, such as four round-trip Cape Air tickets to Boston, a hotel and spa package, gift certificates to local restaurants, and a one-month membership to The Gymnasium. At each mixer, we ask people to place a business card in the basket for our raffle. We have kept those cards, and all will be entered for this evening’s drawings. So, the more mixers you have attended, the better your chances are of winning.
— Jan. 30, 2023, is CEDRR’s Legislative Breakfast at Southside Steakhouse, 170 South Main St. in Rutland at 8 a.m. This is a terrific opportunity for Rutland County residents to talk with Rutland area legislative delegates about upcoming issues in the new session. The event includes a breakfast buffet. More information for purchasing tickets will be available soon.
— On Feb. 14, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m., Stafford Technical Center, 22 Stratton Road in Rutland, will host our mixer. Students within the culinary program, Doll House Restaurant, will cater for the event. Throughout the evening, students from the school’s programs will have demonstrations available for attendees to view and take part in.
— Feb. 25, 2023, the Fifth Annual Real Rutland Feud returns to The Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. Based on the popular TV game show, “Family Feud,” 10 local businesses and organizations will go head-to-head to see who will take home the winning trophy.
— In April 2023, the highly requested Business Show will return. This year, the Rutland Recreation Community Center, 134 Community Drive in Rutland, will host the event. Businesses from across Rutland County exhibit everything from home services, products, health care, retail, car needs and much more. Business owners and representatives will get the chance to mingle with one another before the event opens to the public. More information will be released as the event nears.
— On June 13, 2023, Cluckin’ Café will host CEDRR’s monthly mixer from 5 to 7 p.m. at their restaurant location, 2044 Route 7 in Pittsford. We will celebrate the beginning of summer with this outdoor mixer featuring Rutland County’s best fried chicken.
— July 11, 2023, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty will host the July mixer again from 5 to 7 p.m. at 116 West St. in downtown Rutland. After the amazing success of their grand opening mixer last year, we can all look forward to a lot of fun and games from the Four Seasons team.
— On Aug. 8, 2023, Community Health will host an outdoor mixer at their Allen Pond offices, located at 71 Allen St. in Rutland, from 5 to 7 p.m. The group is excited to host a mixer for the first time since the pandemic and is already making plans to make this mixer a great summer event.
— Sept. 16, 2023, CEDRR is planning to host the Second Annual Whoopie Pie Festival on Center Street in downtown Rutland. This year’s inaugural event was so much fun, our committee began planning for the second annual festival later that week. In 2023, we anticipate even more whoopie pie vendors and will be awarding the best bakers once again.
— Oct. 10, 2023, is the Allen Pools & Spas breast cancer awareness mixer, located at their Mendon location at 1901 Route 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. This event is a hit year after year and includes the option to enter their raffle to win a hot tub. All proceeds benefit breast cancer research.
— On Nov. 2023, CEDRR will host its Annual Meeting. A date and location for the meeting will be announced next year.
— Dec. 12, 2023, Heritage Family Credit Union has already claimed their annual December holiday mixer date from 5 to 7 p.m.
These events are important to not only bring the business community of Rutland County together, but everyone who lives and contributes to this area. As always, CEDRR’s mixers are open to the public. You do not have to be a member to attend.
We are currently seeking someone to host a mixer in March and May 2023. For more information about hosting mixers, participating in the Business Show, and other CEDRR events, contact Chrispin White at Chrispin@rutlandeconomy.com.
Chrispin White is the member services and events manager of The Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, and lives in Poultney.
