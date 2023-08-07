Real Rutland has been serving Rutland County since 2016. One of the main goals is to attract skilled workers, who will increase our workforce and overall population. Since January 2023, 32 people have moved to Rutland County, 22 people are in the process, and since the program’s beginning about 225 people have relocated here.
The program matches prospective residents with a concierge volunteer, who answers questions and is a “new friend,” when they visit or move here. As the Real Rutland Concierge Coordinator, I have been collecting stories from concierge volunteers — some of whom moved here via the program — to learn more about why they enjoy volunteering and love living, working and playing in Rutland County.
Arwen Turner is the executive director of Come Alive Outside. She moved to Wallingford in July 2020, with her partner. Several people suggested Turner learn more about the concierge program, so she reached out. She explains, “It seemed like a community where you could make a difference. I loved the trails and outdoor amenities and enjoyed the quality of life. It only took about seven days of living in Rutland, after living in 13 different places around the world, for me to realize that Rutland County was my forever home.” Since then, Turner has become a concierge volunteer and many of her matches have moved to the area.
Rich Byrne has lived in the area since 1991. Byrne says, “Climate change is going to cause people to move from difference places, and Vermont could be one of those places, especially if there is more housing here.” He is correct, many families are interested in moving to Vermont because of wildfires, extreme heat and other natural disasters. One of his favorite memories was meeting Jeanette Langston when she moved here with her husband and two children in 2019. Langston, the director of Social Tinkering, says she fondly remembers being “welcomed at Hop’n Moose by Steve Costello at a Meet and Greet event. I felt so welcome that night. Wave after wave of people coming introduced themselves and offered resources, including the mayor! I cried because I was so touched by the outpouring of genuine community support we received.” Langston has also become a concierge volunteer.
The Budrow family also moved here through the program. Calista Budrow owns GreenSpell Plant Shop on Center Street in Downtown Rutland. She and her husband Brian had heard about the state hosted Stay to Stay Program on NPR and then visited the area. They moved here with their two children in June 2019. Brian decided to join the concierge program as a volunteer to share his experiences and encourage others to move here. He says, “I’m real with them however, Rutland does have issues, but many great assets. I enjoy living here. It’s a great place to raise kids.”
One community member who often attends Meet and Greet events is Christina Sweet. Born and raised in Rutland, Sweet says, “I love sharing information about the area. I take joy in talking to people from all different places and from diverse perspectives. And, if I don’t have the answer to a question, I bet there is someone in my phone that has the answer.” Sweet recalls a time last summer when she took a family that was new to the area swimming with her daughters. Sweet says, “I found my older daughter Kristen so invested in helping the new family. She was so happy to answer their questions. It was a great moment to see her supporting others.”
The concierge program supports all of Rutland County. Brandon native, Pat Wood, is another volunteer who grew up on a three-generation vegetable farm, and lives in a rustic camp she bought from relatives 35 years ago. She began volunteering after seeing an advertisement and “thought it was a genius idea.” Wood’s remote work experience gives her a unique perspective on living and working in Vermont. Her advice to anyone who wants to become a volunteer. She pointed out that it is a low investment of time but comes with a high reward. Connecting those with similar experiences and interests in the area allows people to have friends before moving here. This creates a sense of community and belonging that not all towns offer.
If you are interested in learning more about the Real Rutland Regional Marketing Initiative or would like to become a Real Rutland Concierge volunteer, please contact me, Karly Haven.
Karly Haven is the Real Rutland concierge coordinator for the Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region and lives in Rutland. Contact Karly by email at karly@rutlandeconomy.com.