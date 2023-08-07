Real Rutland has been serving Rutland County since 2016. One of the main goals is to attract skilled workers, who will increase our workforce and overall population. Since January 2023, 32 people have moved to Rutland County, 22 people are in the process, and since the program’s beginning about 225 people have relocated here.

The program matches prospective residents with a concierge volunteer, who answers questions and is a “new friend,” when they visit or move here. As the Real Rutland Concierge Coordinator, I have been collecting stories from concierge volunteers — some of whom moved here via the program — to learn more about why they enjoy volunteering and love living, working and playing in Rutland County.

